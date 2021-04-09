The graduation party to honor the senior class of 2021 will be Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Langdon Area High School. It is open to area students who have completed grades 9-12. The Grad Party planning committee members are Sara Goodman, Rachelle Romfo, Kim Schneider, and Kim Thorlakson.
On the night of the party, doors will open at 9:00 p.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. If a student or graduate decides to leave after 10:00 p.m., they cannot come back into the party. Students need to be present to receive any prizes. Drawings for the door prizes will be towards the end of the night. The largest of the door prizes will be reserved for the seniors. The committee stated that the prizes are used as an incentive to stay the whole night which promotes good behavior and safety.
A variety of blow-up games from Games Galore, yard games, and a photo booth will be operating until midnight. One of the games, a mechanical bull, requires a waiver which will be found on the Langdon Area Grad Party 2021 Facebook group page in the near future.
The main entertainment of the night is hypnotist Justin James from Washington. He will be starting after cleanup, around 12:30 or 1:00 a.m., and will entertain for 60-90 minutes. There will be music, food, and beverages provided throughout the night.
The graduation party is funded entirely by donations. Because of the uncertainty of COVID, the timeframe for planning and donations for this year’s grad party has been reduced immensely. In the past, the community, businesses, and residents have been generous, providing financial support and volunteering time to the party. $3,400 of the approximately $10,000 needed to have a successful party has been raised so far. Right now, the budget is tight, as the planning committee is required to make down payments to reserve the entertainment for the night of the party.
Monetary donations can be made to the Graduation Party Committee and given to Kim Thorlakson, or they can be dropped off at the Langdon Elementary school office for Rachelle Romfo.
The committee is also in need of door prizes (ideally for all the seniors at a minimum) and the grand prize. To donate prizes, simply contact one of the committee members. They would also welcome donations for pizza and beverages.
A variety of volunteers will be needed for the evening, and the more the better! Help can be used in all areas including setting up, chaperoning, and cleaning up after the party. Once the committee has determined how many volunteers are needed in each time slot, they will post the sign-up link in the Langdon Area Grad Party 2021 Facebook group page. If you would like to donate all or part of your evening, you may do so through the Facebook page or by contacting Sara Goodman by phone, text (370-8916), or email sara_l_goodman@yahoo.com. She will send the link to you via email or put you in an available volunteer time slot.
Though the party preparations got off to a late start, the committee is looking forward to providing a fun evening for the students and graduating seniors. “We are excited and hopeful for another great grad party for the community teens this year,” said Romfo.
