In the two-part series concerning Alzheimer's disease, this week we will talk about what Alzheimer’s disease is, the stages of Alzheimer's disease, and why you should get checked. Next week we will discuss coping with the disease.
What Is Alzheimer’s disease?
Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. Alzheimer’s is not the same as dementia, but Alzheimer’s is one of the leading causes of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life.
Who can get it?
Alzheimer’s mostly affects people that are 60 years or older. The greatest known risk factor is aging. Alzheimer’s can also affect younger peo- ple. The Alzheimer’s Association says that 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
What do we know?
Scientist do not fully understand what causes Alzheimer’s. Age is the best-known risk factor; it’s a progressive disease, meaning it worsens with age. Many researchers believe genetics may play a big role in developing Alzheimer’s disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says researchers are studying whether education, diet and environment play a role in developing Alzheimer’s disease. There is evidence showing that physical, mental and social activities may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
How is Alzheimer's treated?
There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Medical experts work to improve the quality of life for people with Alzheimer’s by helping maintain mental functions, manage behavioral symptoms, and attempting to slow or delay the symptoms. The National Institute of Aging says researchers hope to develop therapies targeting specific genetic, molecular, and cellular mechanisms so the actual underlying cause of the disease can be stopped or prevented.
How is it diagnosed?
According to the NIA, doctors use several methods to determine whether a person experiencing memory loss has Alzheimer’s. Doctors ask the person and a family member or friend questions about overall health, prescription use, over-the-counter medicines, diet, past medical problems, ability to carry out daily activities and changes in behavior or personality. They may conduct a memory test, assess problem-solving skills, attention, counting and language. There may also be standard medical tests to identify other possible causes for the symptoms. Finally, the doctor may order brain scans. If you or a loved one is experiencing memory loss, seek professional help.
Stages of Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease can begin affecting the brain up to 10 years before any signs or symptoms show in a person. The Alzheimer’s Association and National Institute of Aging say there are three stages of Alzheimer’s disease. The first is mild or early stage Alzheimer’s.
Early stage Alzheimer's: Most people in the early or mild stage of Alzheimer’s disease are still able to function by themselves. In this stage, people experience greater memory loss and other cognitive difficulties. People may feel as if they are experiencing memory lapses. Problems include wandering, getting lost, trouble handling money, repeating questions and taking longer to do normal daily tasks. Most family members or close friends may notice the cognitive changes. Doctors recommend that caregivers and the person with Alzheimer’s start any legal, financial or end-of-life plans as the disease will progress.
Middle stage Alzheimer's: The middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease is where damage occurs in areas of the brain that control language, reasoning, sensory processing, and conscious thought. This stage typically can last the longest and for many years. Memory loss and con- fusion grow worse, and people begin to have problems recognizing family and friends in this stage. As the disease progresses, the person with Alzheimer’s will continually need more assistance from family or close friends. Most medical experts recommend caregivers consider respite or an adult day care to help with the increasing care time and work.
Late stage Alzheimer's: The last stage of Alzheimer’s is severe or late stage Alzheimer’s disease. Ultimately, brain tissue shrinks significantly. Those with severe Alzheimer’s cannot communicate and are completely dependent on others for their care. Near the end, they may be in bed most or all the time as the body slowly shuts down. At this stage, caregivers are recommended to use support services such as hospice. The best care you can give someone at this point is to make sure they are comfortable.
10 Early Signs of Alzheimer’s
As scientists continue to investigate the brain as Alzheimer’s progresses, there are signs that show the brain damage begins years before memory or other cognitive problems begin. Here are the 10 early signs and symptoms to watch out for according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memory loss: One of the most common signs of Alzheimer’s disease, especially in the early stage, is memory loss. Usually, those in the early stage of Alzheimer’s experience forgetting recently learned information or important dates and events, asking the same questions over and over, and increasingly need to rely on memory aids or family members to handle things they used to do on their own.
Challenges in planning or problem-solving: Some people experiencing Alzheimer’s or a form of dementia show changes in their ability to develop or follow a plan. Other difficulties they may experience include keeping track of bills and money, concentrating and learning new things.
Difficulty completing a familiar task: People with Alzheimer’s find it difficult to perform familiar tasks they once had no problem with. These kinds of tasks include driving to a familiar location, needing help using a microwave or using a remote control.
Confusion with time or place: People with progressing Alzheimer’s may experience losing track of dates, time of year and time. They may also forget where they are or how they got to a location.
Trouble understand visual images: Some people affected with Alzheimer’s disease experience vision problems such as having difficulty with balance or trouble reading. This may also cause problems such as determining distance and color or contrast, causing issues with driving for some.
Trouble speaking or writing: People with Alzheimer’s may find it difficult following or joining in conversations. They may stop in the middle of a conversation and forget what they are saying repeatedly. They may have trouble pronouncing words, with vocabulary or have trouble naming a familiar object or person.
Misplacing items: A person with Alzheimer’s disease may place things in unusual places. They may be unable to retrace their steps to find where they left the item. People living with Alzheimer’s may tend to accuse others of stealing as the disease progress.
Poor judgment: People may experience changes in judgment or decision-making, especially regarding money or paying less attention to grooming or keeping themselves clean.
Withdrawwl from work or socializing: A person with Alzheimer’s may find it difficult to hold or follow conversations. As a result, they tend to withdraw themselves from conversations, hobbies or activities.
Mood changes: As the disease progresses, people may experience changes in mood and personality. They can be more confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful or anxious, or easily upset.
Why Get Checked?
It’s important to see a doctor if you or your family notice any of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Catching it early can provide benefits for those diagnosed. Alzheimer’s Association provides this list of the many benefits that comes with being checked for Alzheimer’s disease.
Medical benefits - Getting checked by your doctor can help you know if you really are experiencing Alzheimer’s disease or not. Some symptoms you may be feeling could just be the result of aging. Seeing your doctor can provide you with the relief of knowing for sure what is occurring in you.
Access to treatment - If Alzheimer’s is the cause of symptoms, an early diagnosis can help give you access to treatment options. There are no medications to cure Alzheimer’s, but there are some medications that can help lessen symptoms. Catching Alzheimer’s early can provide you with a variety of treatment options and gives you a better chance of benefiting from your treatment.
Be a part of the effort - Seeing a doctor can also help you contribute to the effort in finding a cure by participating in clinical trials. This research may provide medical benefits.
Prioritize your health - Prioritize your health by seeing your doctor. Whether you are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or not, see your doctor and focus on making life changes. Quit smoking, control your blood pressure, exercise and take care of your social and mental health. All these things can help preserve your cognitive functions if you are diagnosed.
Emotional benefits - Being diagnosed early may help relieve any anxieties you or your family are experiencing. You and your family can also have the chance to prioritize more time together.
Plan the future - Although this may be one of the hardest parts of being diagnosed early, plan your family’s future. Be open with your family about what you want throughout each stage of your disease. This can help give your family some peace of mind knowing that you are happy at each stage of your diagnosis. Early diagnosis can also help you plan your legal, financial, and end-of-life decisions. Take the time to review all legal documents and all finances. This will help by relieving your family of any stress and allow you to focus on spending quality time with them.
