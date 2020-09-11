Steve Anderson has been selected to be the new Veterans Service Officer (VSO) for Cavalier County. He will take over November 1, 2020, for Leon Hiltner, who has decided to step away from the position after 15 years. Anderson applied for the position and was interviewed and selected by the Cavalier County Commissioners.
Anderson was in the Marine Corps for 20 years and is a lifetime member of the VFW. He has been a member of the American Legion for 11 years and is the current Commander-Elect. Next June he will be sworn in as the North Dakota American Legion Commander.
The responsibilities of the VSO largely deal with helping veterans and their families apply for claims and benefits. The VSO completes the initial application for compensation of service related disabilities; researches and obtains necessary medical records and statements from physicians to support claims; assists survivors of a deceased veteran in obtaining benefits; assists veterans in obtaining transportation to medical appointments; ensures that veterans and dependents in the county are aware of these benefits; maintains annual certifications as required; and ensures veterans are aware of all the local, state, and federal benefits they are entitled to.
Hiltner will provide orientation and on-the-job training with Anderson in the coming months to teach him what the office does, the variety of responsibilities, and the normal operating procedures.
“We have a code in the Marines that we take care of each other,” said Hiltner.
The Veterans Service Office is located inside the Cavalier County Courthouse. Office hours are 8:00-12:00 Tuesdays and Wednesdays unless otherwise posted.
“I am looking forward to helping any and all veterans, spouses, and dependents in Cavalier County receive all local, state, and federal benefits they are entitled to,” said Anderson.
