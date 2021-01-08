Jenny Anderson moved to Langdon December 13 and started her new job as deputy city auditor on December 15. Anderson originally grew up and lived in East Grand Forks, Minn. Prior to coming to work for the city auditor's office she was employed by the Grand Forks Growth and Support Center as a direct support professional.
“The deputy auditor primarily does utility billing and past due reports, building permits and any other permits needed,” explains City Auditor RoxAnne Hoffarth. Once Anderson gets some time on the job and is further trained in, she will need to be able to back up all the city auditor duties when Hoffarth is absent.
“There is a lot to learn,” said Anderson. “Right now, I’m doing mostly water bills and payments and taking care of Activity Center money. I am getting to know the people in town and where they work.”
Anderson lives in Langdon with Brian Vikan and his three children: Izzy, Aiden, and Sophia. When not at the auditor’s office, she enjoys being with family and friends, traveling, and going to the lake in the summer.
