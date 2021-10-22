Red Ribbon Week is celebrated nationwide the last week of October every year and focuses on educating youth, mobilizing communities, and encouraging participation in drug prevention activities. Counselor Beth Romfo and Librarian Jenny Romfo have been doing some project-based learning activities with the 6th grade class at Langdon Area Elementary School for this event.
“The first project has been planning Red Ribbon Week for the elementary school,” said Jenny Romfo. "The students have divided into groups and will be presenting to the other grades. They have researched Red Ribbon Week and have developed presentations that are age-appropriate along with an activity to end the presentation.”
They also chose dress-up days for the week of Oct 25-29. The Langdon Area High School will have the same dress up days and will be doing similar activities.
• Monday: PJ day “Don’t let drugs ruin your dreams”
• Tuesday: Hats and sunglasses “Block out drugs”
• Wednesday: Red Day “Celebrate Red Ribbon Week”
• Thursday: Jersey/Cardinal gear “Team up against drugs”
• Friday: Halloween Dress up “Scare drugs away”
“We will distribute red bracelets that say 'Proud to be drug free' on the inside and 'I believe in me' on the outside,” said Jenny. “There will be daily drawings in each classroom for the students and a surprise for all the students on Thursday thanks to Alison Podhradsky and Thrivent.” The students decided what kind of prizes there would be and ordered water bottles, color-changing glasses, and other trinkets. They also made signs to be hung uptown at local businesses.
In library classes, the students will be playing Red Ribbon Week bingo after discussing how kids can stay drug free. Jenny will be taking photos of the classes throughout the week and will post them on Facebook and in the paper.
“The 6th graders have worked hard on this and will be treated during their Halloween party on Friday for all their hard work,” said Jenny.
The Munich Public Schools are also planning Red Ribbon Week activities.
“We trying to participate and take advantage of the opportunity to provide some education for the students about the dangers of drugs and alcohol,” said Munich Elelmentary Principal Curt Kram. Second grade teacher Seth Hansen has been spearheading the school’s team effort in planning and preparing for the week’s activities.
Munich students will be making a big red ribbon out of individual red ribbons on the tennis court fence at the city park. They will be having dress-up days for the week, and some teachers may do some of their own activities within their individual classrooms. Dress-up days are a great way to remind kids of the theme of the day.
Students at St. Alphonsus School in Langdon will be doing similar activities.
“Our theme this year is: I believe in me, Happy, Healthy and Drug Free,” said St. Alphonsus Principal Carrie Hope. “Barb Boesl planned the week of activities, dress-up days, and key points for talking with students. The classrooms teachers all help cover the material.”
The themed dress up days at St. Alphonsus are:
• Monday is Proud to be Drug Free Day. Wear red to kick of Red Ribbon Week.
• Tuesday is Team Up Against Drugs. Wear your favorite sports shirt or jersey.
• Wednesday is Our School Chooses to be Drug Free. Wear your school shirt of school colors.
• Thursday is My Future is Bright without Drugs. Wear bright clothes and/or sunglasses.
• Friday is Drugs are Scary. Wear a Halloween costume.
Red Ribbon Week is also about community education. Drug use can become a problem for anyone, anywhere. Some kids think that because medicines were prescribed by a doctor, they’re safer than illegal street drugs. Kids may think over-the-counter drugs are safe because they’ve been given safe doses by their parents for common illnesses or because they see ads on tv. The majority of kids who experiment with prescription drugs get the drugs from a friend’s family without consent, so it is important to dispose of unused medication. Any medication can be taken to Langdon Community Drug for proper disposal. Monitor the medications you do have and make them inaccessible to kids. Set clear rules with your children regarding prescription drugs and monitor their dosages and refills. Tell your children not to share their medication and that taking prescription or over the counter drugs without supervision can be just as dangerous as taking illegal street drugs.
Keep kids safe and help them understand the Best Me is Drug Free!
