Life has its challenges and its ups and down in normal times. In 2020 the coronavirus has added another layer of worry, and many people may find themselves feeling anxious, stressed, worried, sad, depressed, lonely, or frustrated. If you or someone you care for is experiencing any of these feelings and you need help, there are many resources available in Cavalier County and in North Dakota to assist you.
“Sometimes the first step you may want to take is to bring it up with your doctor, clergy, or school counselor,” said Public Health Nurse Steph Welsh. “They can help you directly or assist you in finding the direction to take next.”
“Sometimes, just knowing others are experiencing similar feelings is helpful,” shared United Lutheran Pastor Karl Breddin. “Naming those feelings and talking about them with someone else can be a very helpful first step toward healing. With the many other events of this year, such as racial and social unrest, wildfires, hurricanes and political tension, there is a great deal of anxiety, which is compounded by COVID and 24-hour news and social media." Breddin went on to explain that it can be very tempting to rationalize these issues as not so overwhelming in the larger context, but for someone experiencing anxiety or depression, their feelings can feel overwhelming and are very real, so it is important not to downplay them.
“Sometimes people feel they have to be really struggling to reach out for help, but that’s not always the case,” said Dr. Jennifer Hoffarth. “Don’t be afraid to reach out for a little extra support.” Local counseling services are available from Hoffarth, Barb Boesl, and Tiffany Hetletved. Hoffarth works through Devils Lake Psychological Services (701-662-8255), Boesl works through Catholic Charities and can be contacted at St. Alphonsus School (701-256-2354), and Hetletved is at Aspiring Hope Therapy (701-370-5985).
Besides the need for emotional support and well-being, individuals and families may experience financial, nutritional, or abuse problems. Cavalier County Social Services (701-256-2175) can help individuals and families with financial assistance including SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Medicaid, and LIHEAP (fuel assistance).
“We handle the financial assistance programs within our Zone,” said Jill Denault, Director of the Northern Valley Human Service Zone. “We will certainly assist individuals and families in getting their needs met.” Social Services provides vouchers if you are in need of an Emergency Food Box from the local food pantry. The Food Pantry is open Wednesdays from 2:00-4:00 pm. If you are in need of protective services due to abuse, please call Social Services or the Cavalier County Sheriff’s Department at 701-256-2555.
Al-Anon is a support group for the families and friends of people with alcohol dependency problems. By sharing common experiences and applying the Al-Anon principles, families and friends of alcoholics can bring positive changes into their lives, whether or not the alcoholic is seeking help. Langdon Al-Anon meets every Thursday at United Lutheran Church in the Youth Room from 12-1PM. Enter through the east end door. Questions can be directed to 701-270-2254 or find information online at ndalanon.com or al-anon.org. A schedule of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in the Devils Lake and surrounding area can be found by calling 701-665-1041. The North Dakota AA website, www.aanorthdakota.org, can help you find meetings across ND by district. District 12 is the Devils Lake area and District 13 is the Grand Forks and Grafton area. Some people have found they like attending a virtual group meeting outside their district. The national toll-free number is 800-839-1686.
There is a trio of North Dakota state-sponsored websites that provide a variety of excellent information: Project Renew, the ND Behavioral Health Division, and Parents Lead.
Project Renew (www.projectrenew.nd.gov) is a new behavioral health program providing community support services and outreach to individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota. Brief support services are free and anonymous to all North Dakotans. Call LSS at 701-223-1510 (M-F between 8-5pm) OR email renew@lssnd.org. The Project Renew website has information on food & shelter resources, coping and well-being, wellness tips, and who to call in a crisis situation.
The Behavioral Health Division of the North Dakota Department of Human Services website (www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov) has information on mental health, addiction, substance abuse prevention, and COVID-19 Resources. Of particular interest is the Employer Toolkit designed for business owners, a 19 page downloadable .pdf file, found on the COVID-19 Resources page.
Parents Lead (http://www.parentslead.org/) is a program developed in collaboration between the ND Department of Human Services, ND Department of Transportation, and ND University System. Its mission is to support parents in promoting the behavioral health of their children. This program focuses on many of the challenges faced specifically by parents but also has a page dedicated to COVID-19. The COVID page has helpful articles such as Teleworking with Kids at Home, Back to School, conversation guides for different age groups, and an ideas section on creative things to do at home.
Cavalier County Public Health has a Behavioral and Mental Health Task Force that has put together a resource guide that lists many of these local, county, state, and national services, organizations, offices, resources, and hotlines. You can find the resource guide ready to print at https://www.cavaliercountyhealth.com/community-health, stop by the county health office at the courthouse and pick one up, or call them at 701-256-2402 and ask that one be sent to you. County Health is open 8:00-4:30, Monday – Friday. The resource guide is also available in many health services, social services, and government offices citywide.
