Beautiful Inside and Out (BIO) Girls, a program designed to improve the self-esteem in adolescent girls through empowerment of self and service to others, is coming to Langdon. The summer program is being organized by Andrea Jacobson, Sara Goodman, and Brenna Swanson, who will be the mentors for the program.
“I first heard about BIO girls from friends who had daughters that participated in the program,” said Jacobson. “They raved about what a great experience it was. Sara first heard about BIO girls from running in the Fargo Marathon events where she would see groups of younger girls wearing BIO Girls t-shirts.”
The program in Langdon will start on June 9 and meet weekly on Wednesday nights at the Langdon Activity Center from 6:30-8:00 p.m. through August 18. Each session includes a non-denominational devotion, a large group lesson, small group lesson with their mentor, and a non-competitive physical activity - running. As part of the program, the girls will train and run a 5K and work on a community service project as a group.
BIO Girls is an inclusive program, welcoming girls of all demographics. BIO Girls uses non-competitive physical activity to teach participants accountability, goal setting, and how to manage stress and anxiety. The goal of the program is to equip girls with the skills necessary to combat social pressure, recognize their own value, handle stress, and choose kindness. Interested organizers need to apply to bring the program to their hometown.
“When we decided to try to bring the program to Langdon, we filled out an application on the BIO Girls website,” said Jacobson. “From there, we were contacted via phone (and Zoom) for interviews, background checks, and more information before being approved to start the program here in Langdon.”
BIO Girls has two formats: full site and squad. The full site is the ‘traditional’ site format, using the proven BIO Girls curriculum, mentoring structure, and physical activity. A full site includes larger group sizes and the ability to choose your season finale and season dates. Squads are a new delivery model for 2021, developed to overcome the challenges of large group programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Squads offer smaller groups and more flexibility and use the same proven curriculum, mentoring structure, and physical activity as the traditional full sites.
The format being set up in Langdon will be a squad with 10 spots available on a first come, first serve basis with three mentors. The squad format was chosen for two reasons. First, it was pretty complicated to adhere to all the COVID requirements of a full site. Second, they liked the idea of starting with a squad.
“We thought it would be a good way to get our feet wet with the program, having no prior experience with it,” shares Jacobson. “We thought this would be a good way to see how much interest there was in it. As long as all goes well, we hope to expand to a full site within the next year or two.”
Registration will be online and opens Monday morning, April 26, and spots will likely fill up quickly. Watch the “BIO Girls – Langdon, ND” Facebook page for details and information. This year, the program in
Langdon will be for girls who have just completed the 3rd and 4th grade.
