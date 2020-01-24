McKenzie Blumhagen has been very busy over the past several months. The Cavalier County native currently holds the title of Mrs. Northern Plains, representing the entire rural northern area. She is running for Mrs. North Dakota, with that pageant taking place in April.
“If I am crowned, I will continue to nationals that will be in Las Vegas in August 2020,” Blumhagen said.
During the state competition she will be competing in an interview, swimsuit, state costume, evening gown, and on-stage question. It will be during the interview that Blumhagen will be asked about her platform which is mental health and suicide prevention-based.
“As Mrs. Northern Plains I have made appearances to speak about mental health and suicide prevention. I have visited our local youth group, IGNITE, and I am working with a mental health facility in Grand Forks to partner together on spreading more awareness,” Blumhagen shared.
Making her platform mental health & suicide prevention was a decision that she did not take lightly. Blumhagen explained that seeing that the number of suicides are rising is all the more of a reason to spreading awareness, knowledge, and opening conversation about this specific topic.
“Especially amongst students ages 14-24. The suicide ratios are the highest amongst that age demographic,” Blumhagen said.
So far, her experience in the pageant world has been wonderful. She shared that one of the challenges she faces is how to schedule appearances. Blumhagen explained that when making these appearances, she is experiencing self growth as well.
“It is kind of a stretching experience that challenges me to tell people who I am and what I am about so that we can extend the conversation. But, I feel like it is a fine line of confidence and arrogance, and I really am cautious to stay in my lane,” Blumhagen said,
Thus far, Blumhagen has enjoyed her time as Mrs. Northern Plains. Contrary to popular depictions of the pageant world, Blumhagen has found it to be quite the opposite in her experiences.
“The biggest surprise is the amount of support the pageant industry actually provides for competitors and, also, the support amongst competitors is absolutely amazing,” Blumhagen shared.
Blumhagen continued sharing that what she has enjoyed the most about holding the title of Mrs. Northern Plains is that she feels that people get to see that mental health affects any and every demographic, even pageant queens.
“It is a reality, and I pray it helps magnify the awareness that this platform is starving for,” Blumhagen stated.
The Mrs. North Dakota Pageant is affiliated with Mrs. America, which is the premier pageant in America for married women. One thing that Blumhagen has found to be valuable about being a local title holder is not only does she have the opportunity to share about her platform but she is also privileged enough to advertise for some of the local business if they choose to sponsor her.
“All of my sponsors will be recognized by myself in my posts, in my presentations, but, also, they will be represented in the pageant program at the competition. I am so excited to be giving back to the community that has given me so much,” Blumhagen said.
If you are interested in sponsoring Blumhagen, please contact her via e-mail at McKenzie.Darling@hotmail.com. Blumhagen is looking forward to bragging about the community that has raised her from rock-bottom and has enabled her to walk across the stage.
