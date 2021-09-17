The Canadian-American land border closed around the time Sharon Lundgren’s husband passed away.
“That border being closed for a year and a half really made a difference in my life,” said Lundgren. She has two sisters and a brother that live in Canada, and she was in the habit of visiting them often. “They would have been a great support for me.”
Chalmer and Lori Dettler’s daughter and her family live in Canada, and they had not seen them in over a year.
“Prior to this August, we were last up to Winnipeg in July of 2020,” said Chalmer. “Canada was allowing travel from the US under an exemption for 'family reunification'. We were required to stay in Canada for a minimum of 14 days and had to quarantine the first 14 days we were there. We were able to quarantine with our daughter and family at that time. Shortly after we were there in 2020, Canada changed their restrictions. In order to be reunited with family, you were again required to quarantine for 14 days, but we could not quarantine with our daughter. You were required to quarantine at a location with only the people who traveled to Canada with you.” The Dettlers had tried to visit again in late July of this year but were turned away at the border.
On Monday, August 9, Canada began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, including those engaging in non-essential travel, to enter Canada from the United States. To be considered fully vaccinated, it must be at least two weeks since the completion of a vaccine series. All travelers crossing into Canada must use the ArriveCAN system to enter their traveler information before arriving in Canada. ArriveCAN is a free mobile app available for iOS, Android and online.
“The ArriveCAN app is very user friendly,” said Chalmer, who has been to Canada twice since August 9. “The information in the ArriveCAN app has to be completed every time you go up. It retains some information but not all of it. You have to load a copy of your passport every time. The app allows you to take a picture of your passport and then pulls your information directly from the passport. You also have to upload proof of full vaccination on the app each time you plan to travel. You’re required to input the dates of your shots, which brand of vaccine you received, and where you received the vaccinations.”
Next, you have to have proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the time you arrive at the Canadian border. It can be tricky so plan ahead.
“I got my test done on a Monday so by Thursday my 72-hour window was almost up,” said Lundgren. “The county health nurse was very good about explaining that and helping me with that.”
The Cavalier County Public Health District does free travel testing from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, so take that into account when planning your arrival at the border. Tests are sent to the state lab. It generally takes two days to get results, so it is important to be flexible in your travel plans.
“People need to be cognizant that cases are rising so testing is rising, and that affects lab capacity,” said Public Health Nurse Steph Welsh. This may delay results.
The accepted types of tests can be found at https://travel.gc.ca/. Click on COVID-19 Travel Quarantine and Borders then testing if not qualified as fully vaccinated, and scroll down and click on accepted types of tests. The most common accepted type is the PCR, which is what Cavalier County Public Health does. Antigen tests are not accepted. Proof of vaccination does not replace a negative test result; you need both.
If your test results are emailed to you, pull it up and snap a screenshot so that you don’t have to rely on cell service to bring up the email at the border. Better yet, print it out.
A list of testing facilities in North Dakota can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/. Click on COVID-19, Testing & Care, and then Testing Locations. The Cavalier County Memorial Hospital is in the process of setting up same day PCR testing and making it available to the public and travelers.
“You also need to provide an address where you can quarantine for 14 days if you test positive for COVID while in Canada,” said Chalmer. This, too, is part of the ArriveCAN app.
Lundgren advises people to make sure they fill out the information on the ArriveCAN app ahead of time where you have good cell phone service or wifi, because there is not cell phone service at every port.
Some Port of Entry locations are busier than others. If you plan to go through Pembina, you can see the current wait times at the Emerson Port Of Entry into Canada at https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/bwt-taf/menu-eng.html. Status is updated every hour.
It is important to check the current Canadian COVID precautions before you go so that you know what to expect while out and about in Canada. Public safety precautions may be ramped up as COVID cases increase.
“Once there, everything was fine,” said Lundgren. “My brother and I ate supper at a restaurant. Now you may not be able to do that.”
As far as coming back into the US, not much has changed, and it went very smoothly for both Lundgren and the Dettlers.
“It was heavenly to be able make contact with my family again,” said Lundgren. “I am hoping I can take advantage of this one more time before it closes down again.”
