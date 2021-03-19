Tom Borgen and Neal Fisher were inducted into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame on March 10 during the 84th Annual ND Winter Show in Valley City. Borgen is a retired farmer from the Langdon area and past president of the Northern Canola Growers Association (NCGA). Fisher is the Administrator of the ND Wheat Commission.
Borgen was recognized for his efforts in bringing canola growing to the United States from Canada. He became aware of the Canadian canola plant while looking for an alternative crop to rotate with his other grains while farming near Langdon. He went to Canada to ask about the crop and if it would work in his operation. Altona, Manitoba, was the nearest location that would take canola at that time.
“In order to grow canola in the US,” said Borgen, “producers needed EPA approval and registration of canola crop protection products, FDA approval that canola was fit for human consumption, and Federal Crop Insurance programs that included canola.”
The NCGA was established in 1994 by a group of area farmers and NDSU. Barry Coleman was the first staff person hired March 1, 1999, and has been the executive director ever since.
“Tom was a tireless advocate for canola during his leadership with the organization, and he continues to be a canola advocate even in retirement,” said Coleman. ”He always has a positive attitude and challenges young farmers to step up and make their voice heard in the industry to get the benefits that canola growers deserve in both the marketplace and in government programs. He is a true leader in all aspects of life and was well respected in the canola community.”
The NCGA goes to Washington, DC, every spring to work with the US Canola Association and their counterparts from other states that grow canola. Borgen has travelled to Washington, DC, over 30 times to meet with senators, representatives, and others to lobby for farm program payments to growers and funding for research.
“Thank you to Barry Coleman and the NCGA. We had a good story to tell,” said Borgen. “We addressed what was before us and went to the next hurdle.” At first, the focus was on obtaining the necessary crop protection and crop insurance products.
“In the early days, we focused heavily on obtaining the necessary tools for canola production – herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and important crop insurance products,” said Coleman. “We have also worked to obtain equitable treatment for canola growers in farm bills and worked hard to get canola included in the PLC Program for producers at a favorable rate. Over the years we have had to really fight for canola as larger crops tended to grab most of the attention from those in Congress.”
The NDSU Agricultural Experiment Station and Langdon Research Extension Center were instrumental in conducting research, working with growers, and providing documentation to support requests for all the approvals and funding needed. The State Board of Agricultural Research and Education (SBARE), established in the late 1990s, was also instrumental in lobbying and soliciting funds for NDSU research.
“Thank you to all the growers, NDSU Extension and Research,” said Borgen. “Without them we would not have all that documentation. We had to get all of those tools to make it feasible to grow the crop. Without the growers and the research, it never could have been done.”
Borgen stated that out of the two million acres of canola grown in the United States, 800,000 acres are grown in North Dakota, and 300,000 of that is in Cavalier County.
