The only liquor shop in Langdon is now under new ownership as Scott Anderson, owner of the Cork & Barrel chain in Jamestown and Carrington, has added Bottle Barn to the chain. Anderson gained official ownership of Bottle Barn as well as the FM Mall building at the end of April.
“I found out about this store before Christmas and ended up buying the store. In this business, the more stores you can get, the better off; you can buy better and your costs get a little better. It’s hard to compete with the big chains, and the only way you can compete if you are a small guy is to buy smaller stores,” Anderson said.
Langdon may be a bit of a drive from Jamestown, but Anderson shared that it hasn’t deterred him or his sons that work with him at the locations. They have started bringing their own Cork & Barrel flair to the Langdon location by adding displays and bringing more variety of products.
“Right now, in this business, bourbon is the hottest category out there, and there was hardly any bourbons up here. So we are bringing some special bourbons and stuff that customers have never seen here before,” Anderson said.
The bourbons that Anderson has brought are also very limited and hard to get. The selection now features bottles priced at over $100. One of the perks of having a satellite store like Langdon is that Anderson can limit the quantity and stock to only a few bottles in each location making the selection for each location that much better.
The Bottle Barn may be the focus for Anderson, but FM Mall is also receiving some attention. Anderson explained that there have been several repairs and updates to the building and area to make it more presentable. Anderson sees a lot of potential for not only the Bottle Barn store and its supply but also for the FM Mall as a whole.
“We will do what we can when we can. Can’t do it all at once,” Anderson shared.
Anderson looks forward to being involved in community activities as the store is able. In the meantime, the focus will be continuing to improve the location’s ability to serve the community with their off sale needs and for potential rental spaces.
