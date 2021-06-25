The first round of the 2021 Motoclimb Super Series (MSS) will be roaring up the hill at the Brick Mines near Walhalla this Friday, July 2. Hosted by the Eagle Ridge Motorcycle Club and Pembina Gorge Dirt Riders, this is the 6th year of hosting the race and the 4th year being a part of the MSS.
The Eagle Ridge Motorcycle Club was one of the original organizers of the MSS, formed in late 2017 along with hillclimbing promoters from New York, Wisconsin, and California. The result was a motorcycle hillclimb series involving areas across the country with an overall national champion based on points earned in the series.
“The goal for each rider is to gain as many points as possible at each round in hopes of being at the top of the series classes at the end of round 4,” said Shawn Jelinek. “Only the riders that participate in all 4 rounds of the series will qualify for the end of the year series bonus cash that pays the overall top 5 riders of the MSS.”
After the round 1 Brick Mine Hillclimb on Friday, round 2 will be on July 10 in Bay City, Wisconsin; round 3 will be on July 31 in Yoncalla, Oregon; and round 4 will be on August 29 in Billings, Montana.
“The last two rounds are new to the series this year, and we are excited to have them on board,” said Jelinek. Details can be found at www.motoclimbsuperseries.com.
About 50-60 participants are expected to compete at the Brick Mine Hillclimb again this year, attracting local riders and those from nearby states as well as national pros. Canadian riders may or may not be able to compete this year due to international travel restrictions at the time.
All MSS events have a 450 cc class qualifying race, a 450 cc main (comprised of the top 32 riders from the 450 cc qualifying races), and an Open class. The 450 cc class is restricted to modern 450cc four stroke engines with rubber tires and race gas. The Open class is for bikes 600 cc and larger multi-cylinder or 700 cc and larger single-cylinder engines.
MSS events may also include other classes if the hosts wish to do so. The Brick Mine Hillclimb has added a 700 cc class, which allows 451-700 cc 2 stroke or 4 stroke engines, any fuel type, and any tire to be used. Some bikes will run on 100% nitromethane, use tire chains or studs, and crank out about 250 horsepower!
The Brick Mine Hillclimb is 750 feet long and features a long rhythm section leading up to a very steep hill that challenges the best in the nation. All classes will have a different route up the hill. Some riders enter multiple classes so they will be racing different routes on different bikes.
“We have awards for the top finishers in each class,” said Jelinek, “and also cash prizes for the top eight finishers in the 450 main and the top ten finishers in the 700cc and Open classes. We have an approximate payout of a $12,500 depending on the number of rider entries. This gives the riders a lot to compete for so the competition is tough as there is a lot on the line.”
Registration for the Brick Mine Hillclimb is open now through June 30 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. All competitors are required to pay a $20 MSS fee and $100 entry fee per class (450cc, 700cc, and/or Open). Riders must be at least 16 years old on the day of the event.
The Brick Mines are located approximately 4.2 miles west of Walhalla and 1.2 miles south, just north of the scenic Brick Mine Bridge.
“We are grateful to have access to the land to host our event,” said Jelinek. “Special thanks to the Hornung Family for allowing us to use their land for the Brick Mine Hillclimb. Our club is very thankful that they are willing to continue to work with us on this event. They’re a great group of people to see every year!”
“This event would also not be possible without all the support from local businesses,” continues Jelinek, “we greatly appreciate all of our sponsors!” Without them it would be difficult to bring in enough money to put on the event and have enough prize money to draw in many of the best local and pro riders from across the United States.
Gates open at 7:00 a.m., races start at 9:00 a.m., and the grounds will close at 6:00 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, but 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online ahead of time. Just follow the links from the motoclimbsuperseries.com website.
USS Subs & More and Nacho Bizness will be the food and beverage vendors on site. Alcoholic beverages are welcome on the grounds, but you will not be able to purchase them at the event. Aluminum cans or non-glass bottles are required. No glass is allowed on the grounds.
You won’t want to miss this race! It is a family friendly event with an action packed atmosphere. Bring your lawn chairs, canopies, umbrellas, coolers and snacks and get in on the excitement!
