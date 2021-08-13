On July 30, the Cavalier Air Force Station became apart of a new branch – the United States Space Force. The site will be re-designated as the Cavalier Space Force Station and will continue its current mission in tracking earth-orbiting objects. Cavalier joining the space force is the first of many steps North Dakota will take with its relationship between the state and newest branch of the military.
“Cavalier will now be able to use it’s capabilities to effectively monitor our adversaries’ space activities and ensure we keep our country safe,” said Senator Kevin Cramer.
The Cavalier Air Force station has been an important part of America’s space operations which played a large role in why it was picked to join the space force. 10th Space Warning Squadraon of Space Delta 4 are currently in command of the facility.
“The re-designation is part of our broader efforts to build a central role for North Dakota as we move into this new chapter in the race in space, building on the low-earth orbit satellite mission and the UAS laser communications project that we’ve worked to bring to Grand Forks,” ND Senator Hoeven said.
The Cavalier Space Force station houses an AN/FPQ-16 PARCS solid state phased array radar system. PARCS is capable of spotting an object the size of a basketball at 2000 miles. It analyzes more than 20,000 tracks per day from satellites to space debris.
