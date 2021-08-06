This is the second in a series of three articles covering the NDSU Research Extension Center Field Day on July 22, 2021.
Dr. Anitha Chirumamilla, Extension Agent for Cavalier County, first talked about the Swede midge and canola flower midge, which are cousins, that are about the size of a small mosquito. Their larva are headless and legless, very tiny maggots. The Swede midge attacks leaves, shoots, and flower buds. The canola flower midge attacks the flower bud. They inject their saliva into the tissue of the canola plant. When the midge attacks the flower bud, the pod never develops. Midges need to be controlled with insecticide at the ardent stage. Once the eggs are laid, the larva get inside the plant where insecticides cannot reach it. While the Swede midge has not been found in ND, the canola flower midge is found in 10 counties with Cavalier County being the first to discover it.
The Gall midge made news in Minnesota last year and is a potential pest in soybeans. It looks like other midges but has white and black banding on the legs. Look for the bright orange larva inside the base of the plant which cuts off the nutrients from the roots to the rest of the plant and weakens the base of the plant. Growers are asked to keep a look out for this midge as it is right at our border. Call your agent if you need help with identification or send a sample to NDSU.
Chirumamilla discussed soybean sudden death syndrome, found in Cavalier County last year. Sudden death is a fungus with a life cycle similar to clubroot and can result in severe yield losses. The progression of the fungus can happen rapidly, with early, mid, and late stages found in the same area in the same field marked by brown and yellow patches. The plant will have stem, tendril, and pod, but the leaflet will drop off.
The same field can also have brown stem rot, which looks similar. You can tell the difference if you pull a plant, split the stem, and look at the pulp inside. If it is white, it is sudden death; if it is brown, it is brown stem rot. In heavy wet conditions you might see a blue fungus on the root.
If you have Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN) in your field, the chance of having sudden death syndrome is higher. You can test your soybean fields for SCN for free, using bags provided by the Extension office. Instructions are included with the bags.
Dr. Venkat Chapara, Research Plant Pathologist at Langdon REC, discussed his white mold trials. He is getting a lot of calls this year about white mold, asking if fungicide is needed. In order for the white mold pathogen to infect canola, you need to know if the canola is susceptible, what stage of flowering it is at, and if the pathogen is really present or not. Besides those three things, you also need normal precipitation, daylight temperatures less than 85 degrees, and most importantly, relative humidity around 90 percent. If you do not have all these conditions, you likely don’t need to spray for white mold.
In his trials, he is putting all the needed conditions into the fields that he has control over, like mist irrigation and introducing sclerotinia bodies into the trial.
Chapara then talked about blackleg, the number one canola disease in our area. Blackleg needs temperatures less than 70 degrees and relative humidity of 80-90 percent. It is a dry year, and there are blackleg resistant varieties of canola. He recommends rotating the blackleg resistant varieties in your fields every two years.
Clubroot is also prevalent in Cavalier County. Even with the dry conditions, he has seen clubroot infections this year. Use resistant varieties and rotate every two years. Clubroot is notorious for mutating in a very short time. He feels that conditions are right at the present time to mutate. When genes mutate and penetrate a resistant variety, all varieties may be at risk. You can send a half pound of soil to him to have it tested for clubroot, or he can come to your field if needed.
Ron Beneda, CHS Agronomist, feels it will be a good year for canola. Since it was introduced to the area in 1985, he feels canola has been the greatest crop that Cavalier County farmers could have ever imagined. Two weeks ago, there were concerns that it was too hot, there was poor pollination and poor flowering, but it was cooling off at night. The smoke from Canada has kept temperatures below or barely into the 90s. Though no two years are the same, Beneda said this year feels a lot like 1988, except this year there is more moisture. In 1988 from May 1 to July 31, Langdon had less than 4 inches of rain but still had 800-1200 pound canola. This year is 3-4 inches above that. Combined with the cooler nights, he feels it will be a good crop this year.
Beneda gave credit to the Canola Council and the Oil Seed Council for getting the canola reference price in the farm bill. In Cavalier County, the PLC payment has averaged $72 per acre over the past 7 years, whereas wheat has been $28. Historically PLC was a no-brainer for canola. This year, canola will be 1.6 cents paid in October for the season ending June 30. In March growers signed up for either PLC or ARC for all their crops for the new market year that started July 1. Prices in July were 30 cents, so you will likely not get a PLC payment in canola, which is fine because the prices are high. This is the first time he recommended ARC in Cavalier County for canola. There is a chance to get a payment as he can’t see canola prices going under 20 cents.
In dry conditions, Beneda said to consider planting canola seed a bit deeper. One-half inch to one inch is the normal depth for canola, but a sunny day can dry the seed out if planted shallow. Plant deeper to avoid that. Some wait for more moisture and a lot of canola went in after the May 22 rain. Some think frost will wipe it out, but canola can take low 20s if it’s not for long. Canola is a very forgiving plant. It will produce double the flowers it needs to get a big yield. It will branch out at every node and leaf axis if it has the food source. If you get it past the tender seedling stage, it will produce well.
The worst damage this year has been from wind. On June 11, Langdon registered 55-60 mile per hour winds overnight. Quite a bit of canola was reseeded in Cavalier County June 14-15. Beneda believes cover crop is a good way to protect little canola seedlings. He encouraged farmers to get the nurse crop planted right away in the spring. With the pandemic, farmers got paid $5 per acre for every acre of cover crop they seeded and likely that will happen again next year.
Some of the presentations were posted on the NDSU Langdon REC Facebook page. Next week’s article will be the final article in the series, featuring small grains and saline/sodic fields.
