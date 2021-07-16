Jason Carlson has been selected as the new administrator of Maple Manor Care Center starting July 1, 2021. Carlson has worked in health care for over 35 years in many different positions from maintenance to nursing. He has been a CEO/administrator in various facilities from critical access hospitals to nursing homes in both Minnesota and North Dakota for 17 of those years.
Carlson grew up in Karlstad, Minn., and then earned his diploma in practical nursing from Northland Community College. Later he earned a bachelor of science degree in applied psychology from Bemidji State University and an MBA in healthcare from the University of Mary.
Carlson saw the job opening at Maple Manor online, submitted his information to the board of directors, and interviewed with the search committee for the administrator position.
“I am excited to be a part of the team here at Maple Manor Care Center,” said Carlson. He notes that the great staff who care for the residents along with the beautiful facility are among Maple Manor’s biggest strengths.
“Some of the challenges we see here at MMCC are the same challenges all facilities in our state are facing right now,” said Carlson, “and they are staffing and census.” During the past year, North Dakota has seen the occupancy rate drop down into the 70% range and only recently surpassed 80% among long term care facilities. This in turn impacts budgeting and staffing.
Carlson is commuting from his home in East Grand Forks while he gets started in his new job.
“I look forward to settling in to this position,” said Carlson, “and getting to know everyone that is involved with our facility and becoming a part of the Langdon community.”
