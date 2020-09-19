The Cavalier County Commission conducted regular business during their recent meeting. The commissioners also reviewed and approved the final budget.
The Commission discussed the roads as well as roadmen and equipment with Cavalier County Road Supervisor Terry Johnston. Over the course of discussion Commissioner Stanley Dick noted that there is concern that the western portion of the county would not be amicable to the moving of a plow truck to Langdon. Also discussed was the ongoing issues that the county has with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife at the federal level. Cattails will create a natural snow fence causing township roads to blow in, which will require additional snowplow cost on townships with already stressed budgets. Dick, Johnston, and the remaining members of the Commission discussed options as well as where the Commission can go to alleviate the situation.
Cavalier County Auditor Lisa Gellner discussed the upcoming general election date and the sole polling location of Cavalier County being at the courthouse. Gellner explained that the polling location will utilize as many county employees as possible with help from a few extra polling employees from previous elections. Gellner and the commissioners discussed the safety of the polling site as well as times that it will be open. The decision was made to maintain an 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. polling site.
The Commission held their final budget hearing. Discussed was the possibility of lowering the mill levy from 37 to 35 mills. An increase will be needed to balance the budget, but Gellner noted that, as of yet, two county entities that receive mill levy funding have yet to turn in a budget. She informed the commissioners that should these entities not enter a budget, they would receive no funding. The budget was reviewed and ultimately approved as presented.
In Other Business
• Cavalier County States Attorney Scott Stewart, at the request of Commissioner Stanley Dick, gave an update on the situation with the county policy manual and implementation of the state appendix relating to social services. All social services policies previously in the manual were struck and, instead, will have the zone-approved state social services policy manual included as an appendix strictly for that department.
• Cavalier County Weed Officer Josh Short provided a department update. Short informed the commissioners on the state of equipment and areas that were treated.
