The Cavalier County Commissioners met Tuesday, November 17 to tend to its usual business, conduct the county delinquent tax sale, and reappoint board members to the Northern Valley Human Service Zone.
Road Supervisor Terry Johnston presented updated maps by district for the snowplow routes. There were indicators where small stretches could be done by another route. Drivers are to communicate with each other and assist each other where they can. Johnston reported that the spots that were dug out and filled with the ground asphalt/concrete mix are performing very well. It is still packed solid and has lightened in color with time. He is hopeful that it will continue to work well through the spring.
Commissioner Stanley Dick made a motion to reappoint Commissioner David Zeis and board member Amy Kram to another three year term on the Northern Valley Human Service Zone board. Commissioner Austin Lafrenz seconded; carried unanimously.
Chair Nick Moser reported that it appears the county is starting to get past the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Active cases have declined. The hospital had run short on rapid tests, conserving them for symptomatic patients.
At 9:56 a.m., Dick made a motion to recess in order to move to the delinquent tax sale. Commissioner Greg Goodman seconded, carried. The delinquent tax properties sale commenced at 10:00 a.m. as published. Bidders were allowed to be present in the north meeting room as well as by remote connections.
Bruce Township:
Parcel 04184000, Lot 16 block 5 of Clyde V, sold to Clyde Farm Service for $400.00.
Parcel 04208000, Lots 1 through 12 block 8 of Clyde V, sold to Clyde Farm Service for $150.00.
City of Langdon:
Parcel 60354000, Lot 1&2 block 3 Mooney & McHugh 2nd Edition, sold to Rodney Agnes for $5000.00.
Parcel 61383000, Pt of E2 of Aud Lot 44A Less Highway 68X130.9 – Auditor’s Lots O26, sold to Darrell Hoffman for $15,000.00.
There were four parcels in the City of Calvin, two parcels in the City of Hannah, three parcels in the City of Milton, four parcels in the City of Sarles, and two parcels in the City of Wales that did not receive any bids. Interested parties had until close of business that same day to place bids at the treasurer’s office. Unsold properties remain the property of Cavalier County. The notice of sale and description of properties was posted in the October 26, 2020, edition of the Cavalier County Republican.
The delinquent tax sale adjourned, and the meeting moved back to the regular Commission meeting and adjourned. The next Cavalier County Commission meeting is December 1, 2020.
