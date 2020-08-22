The Cavalier County Commission held a short meeting on Tuesday, August 18. The commissioners discussed various topics, but COVID-19 related issues were focused on.
The Commission discussed the CARES Act funding that they could expect - $209,500 based on Sheriff’s Department salaries from March through July. The contract with the City of Langdon was also considered because a third of the expenses would be related to that agreement. The commissioners discussed this, ultimately voting to compensate the City of Langdon with a third of the funding should they receive it.
The Commission also met with Cavalier County Health District’s Steph Welsh and Terri Gustafson, who were present to discuss safety at the courthouse and around the community. With the upcoming flu season, Welsh explained how the Health District is planning to provide flu vaccine clinics to the population. Also discussed was entrance to the courthouse and how that should be handled.
The commissioners also discussed with Welsh the re-opening of schools in the county. She addressed the Commission explaining that the role of the Health District is an advisory one and that all decisions ultimately fall to the governing body in charge, which for schools is the school board and the superintendent. The Commission and Welsh discussed the assistance that the Health District gives to schools as well as the state health department as a whole.
While not a focus of the meeting, Commissioner Greg Goodman raised some concerns regarding the hours that are being tracked on the roadgraders with the tracking system that the county installed earlier in the year. Goodman noted that with recent rainfall, he had expected a lot more hours to be recorded than what he found. The commissioners, along with Cavalier County Road Supervisor Terry Johnston, discssed at length reasoning for why there may not have been as many hours but also that the condition of many county roads did not receive a blading.
Part of this discussion was the need for a seasonal snow plow driver. The commissioners discussed the need as well as where the person would most likely be sent with the western portion of the county being the focus. The Commission reviewed a help wanted ad for wording before approving it for publication.
