The Cavalier County Commission addressed agenda items during their recent meeting held on Tuesday, March 10. The primary focus of the Commission’s discussion was related to the now vacant HR position and what the best option moving forward would be for that position and duties.
There were several ideas put forward by the commissioners, ranging from hiring a full-time person to having the HR office take on payroll to the potential longevity of the position as the social services may be taken over by the state in the future. The commissioners had suggestions from the gallery stating that employees of the county be given a chance to relay what they want and need in the HR department.
The Commission took the suggestion and tabled the issue. They will seek further information from other counties and have a few months to figure out a plan of action.
Cavalier County Job Development Authority Executive Director Shannon Duerr informed the Commission about efforts to ensure the 2020 Census is completed successfully within the county. Duerr explained the importance of the Census as it provides valuable data to the federal government concerning population and potential funding for the area. Residents can expect to begin receiving Census packets between March 12-20. They will then be directed to fill the survey out online. Special Census events for those such as the elderly and those with no internet access will take place during March 25 and 26.
Cavalier County Public Health District’s Terri Gustafson updated the commissioners on the latest information coming from the Centers for Disease Control and the North Dakota Department of Health on the coronavirus or COVID-19. At the time of the meeting there were between 32 to 37 states confirming the virus. Those most likley to be infected and have complications are the elderly with underlying health issues.
In Other Business
• NDSU Cavalier County Extension office informed the Commission that Kim Ruliffson, the regional director for the service, had announced her resignation to the Commission effective May15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.