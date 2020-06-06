The Cavalier County Commission had a very long meeting on Tuesday, June 2 with discussion of county business including the reopening of the Cavalier County Courthouse. The commissioners also held the county equalization hearing with minimal issues being corrected on the county tax roll.
The Commission met first with Cavalier County Road Supervisor Terry Johnston to discuss roads. The commissioners and Johnston discussed the county roads and their upkeep at length as the need to maintain these vital roads is a major priority. They reviewed budgets and options for surface material to give roads more longevity as they carry heavier and larger equipment. The Commission also approved the removal of the load limits, with this taking effect when signs are removed.
HR options were reviewed and presented by Cavalier County Auditor Lisa Gellner. Gellner explained that Premier Benefits, which currently provides some insurance for the county employees, is looking at expanding services to include HR for counties. Gellner stated that while Premier Benefits doesn't currently assist counties with HR, it would be worth exploring and that it could be further reviewed following the June Primary as her office is currently busy with the election.
Cavalier County Treasurer Cindy Stremick addressed the Commission on behalf of the salary committee for county employees. Stremick explained that the salary committee will not be requesting an increase for the employees due to the increase in insurance costs. Stremick also stated that should the 911 dispatch request a salary increase due to increase in work load from Towner County calls, the salary committee was in support.
The commissioners discussed the COVID-19 situation and the potential for the courthouse to reopen and all employees to return to work. Cavalier County Public Health District Stephanie Welsh was present and stressed the importance of protective barriers being in place as well as having employees wear masks. The commissioners agreed that these measures would be good to implement as well as trying to encourage social distancing and limiting interaction times to keep them as short as possible. Those entering the courthouse will also be encouraged to wear a mask for the safety of all in the courthouse. The Commission directed the courthouse departments to review what measures could be implemented to increase public and employee safety. A decision for opening will be made following the next commission meeting.
In Other Business
• Cavalier County Recorder Vicki Kubat requested approval for two purchases- a new computer for her use as her old one has reached end of use and sleeves to protect platt records in her office. Both requests were approved.
• Cavalier County Library Board had two individuals write letters of interest for the open positions. The commission appointed Sina Lawson of Milton to represent the Commission and Melissa Anderson of Langdon to the board.
• The commissioners approved a beer and liquor license for Frost Fire.
• All culvert requests were approved by the Commission.
• The Commission held county equalization. Cavalier County Tax Director Steph Bata reviewed the county tax rolls with the Commission. There were a few changes, parcels specifically in Fremont Township and by Mt. Carmel Dam.
