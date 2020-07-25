The Cavalier County Commission held their regular meeting attending to business related to roads, budget, and the need for HR services. The Commission met in person but limited the room attendance to two people. Other ways to attend the meeting were provided with the north meeting room being set up for visitors to view the meeting over live-stream. Employees and media were given the option to attend via virtual meeting.
A large portion of the meeting was dedicated to the roads of the county with Cavalier County road supervisor Terry Johnston addressing the Commission. It was discussed at length the impact the recent rainfall has had on the condition of the county roads. A major focus was County 13 and the work that will be done next year. In the meantime, maintenance to get the road through the year was discussed with the commissioners deciding to have Johnston lay material in the few areas that need it.
Continuing with the discussion of roads, the Commission met with the Elgin Township supervisors to discuss 94th Street north of Langdon. The township was looking to work with the county to mill the road to make it safer for driving as the current surface is breaking apart. The commissioners discussed how the county would approach doing this with the township, with Cavalier County State’s Attorney Scott Stewart explaining that a special assessment would be needed. This brought on more discussion on who the road benefits.
The group discussed how this could affect future projects in the county if similar conditions occur within other townships. This could lead the county to having to participate in those projects as well. The concern for the road and its condition were tabled as the Commission asked the township to determine what the cost for milling the road would be as repaving and a special assessment would not be possible.
Preliminary budgets that had been presented by the departments previously were reviewed. This discussion lead to what the county’s HR needs are and the previous proposal received from Premier Benefits in Grand Forks. The commissioners discussed at length what the county needed versus what it could reasonably spend. The projects that had been proposed and the estimated cost for that work were reviewed. The Commission did not receive any local bids or other bids. It was decided to pursue a different avenue with Premier Benefits by dropping the proposed projects and requesting estimates for specific purposes and needs of the county in regards to HR.
In Other Business
• Cavalier County Treasurer Cindy Stremick provided an update on the county’s securities. The Commission approved the amount. Stremick also provided an update on the current business occurring within the Motor Vehicle Department.
• Cavalier County Auditor Lisa Gellner and County Recorder Vicki Kubat put forward requests for laptops for their offices to have on hand in the event their departments need to close in the courthouse due to COVID. The commissioners approved purchases of one laptop for each department.
• Bids were reviewed for pickups that was tabled previously. The Commission chose the fifth bid for a 2021 Chevy ¾ ton from D&B.
