The Cavalier County Commission held their regular meeting at 1:00 p.m. on January 19. Starting with old business was an update on the legislative revolving fund and a bill to cap property taxes at 2% that is not likely pass in the legislature. A social services committee has been working with budget and funding to see what can be done to save the county. Commissioner Greg Goodman will be attending the Public Health meeting on January 25 concerning the septic system requirements brought to the board's attention at the last meeting by Abby Borchardt. With the expense of the regulation, people are taking it into their own hands, possibly making a bigger health problem. Commissioner Goodman has many questions that he hopes Public Health can answer or find the answer. Terry Johnson gave an update on the shared bridge cost with Ramsey County that was discussed at the last meeting. An agreement was signed in 2004 and stated all major road projects will be presented and approved by both county commissions and cost would be split between Cavalier and Ramsey counties.
There is one position open on the JDA board, and another position just opened recently from a resignation due to having three city commission members and concerns about open meeting laws. With 2 open positions and 3 interested individuals, Dave Monson and Cody Schlittenhard were the names the JDA board provided that they felt were good fits for the open positions. Commissioner Zeis made a motion, seconded by Commissioner Moser, to appoint Dave Monson and Cody Schlittenhard to the JDA board. Motion carried.
Cindy Stremick, county treasurer, gave a department update. Mid-February should see a large increase in tax collection to meet the 2020 discounted deadline. Pledge of securities was discussed. A motion was needed to accept the security of pledges for the financial institutions, but no motion was made at this time.
Motor vehicle reported that funds are down $805 from previous year with COVID circumstances. They are still getting prepared for kiosk machines to arrive. The machines are being tested more to ensure proper functioning before distribution. The driver's license portion will not be available through the kiosk until this summer. With that kiosk, people can renew their drivers’ licenses and purchase vehicle tabs. A goal is to train the treasurer's office to provide drivers testing for permits and regular drivers' licenses in Cavalier County.
Steph Welsh from Public Health has requested overtime pay for individuals that have been working more hours due to dispersing COVID-19 vaccines. The request is just for the time being in a declared emergency. There would be 38 hours to be paid with a cost of a little over $800. CARES Act funding was mentioned to pay for this overtime. It was approved to the pay out additional hours due to the emergency declaration related to COVID-19 to Bailey Dahl and Karen Kempert effective though the duration of the declared emergency. Welsh also reported that there is one active case in the county. COVID-19 vaccinations have been going well. Health care workers, long term care residents, and emergency medical services were first to receive the vaccine. Last week 75+ of age vaccines started, and that population is almost complete. Vaccinations have now opened up to 65+ with 2 or more health risks. 13.4% of county residents have had their first dose of the vaccine (both vaccines require 2 doses). North Dakota is number one in the nation for residents receiving COVID-19 vaccines. With 1 case, active testing has been much less with less close contact. Hopefully the vaccines can keep moving at a high rate so if/when our second wave of COVID-19 comes, it could keep the impact down. Masking is still encouraged even though the state mask mandate has ended.
Jill Denault from the Northern Valley Human Service Zone gave an update. $479,000 was left in the budget at the end of 2020. New policies went into effect January 1 and are being reviewed before being signed, including a new policy to exclude the county from dealing with Social Services. Pembina and Cavalier counties continue to be locked due to COVID-19, but the drop boxes and phones are open.
The new judge, Kari Agotness, would like to meet in February. Agotness will be sworn in as judge February 1. She was well represented and talked highly of by several of the county commissioners.
The tax department stated that on January 26 at 4:30 there will be a meeting with assessors. With not many changes and going over values with Vanguard, there’s no increase in residential values. With more sales in Langdon occurring, there should be reassessments.
Concerning the Forest Stewardship contract, mapping is inaccurate, so taxing can either be double or not enough and only 33% of this land is Cavalier County-resident owned. 66% are people that aren’t Cavalier County residents or active farmers in the county. There was a motion by Commissioner Stanley Dick, seconded by Goodman, to not approve any more of these contracts once they’re up to renew within the 5 years they’ve been started.
The next Commission meeting will be February 2 at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.