The Cavalier County Commission met on Tuesday morning, April 6th, 2021. Old Business started with the commissioners discussing a letter sent to the Pembina County Water Board regarding attending an upcoming meeting. Possibilities of road closures for upcoming projects was discussed, however, the aforementioned was deemed improbable. The commissioners then discussed if anyone would be attending Pembina County's Water Board meeting; the commissioners agreed that no one would attend.
The question of whether gravel roads should be bladed or not was brought up. The current dry climate has commissioners worried about increased wear on blades. Worries aside, the commissioners decided that keeping roads maintained should be the priority.
The County 13 gravel project plans were discussed; recommendations were brought up about which tests should be approved. Stanley Dick mentioned replacing centerline culverts as an addition to the project. Funding for the project was discussed and what the county is able to spend federal funds on as the guidelines have not been declared as of yet. David Zeis motioned to approve FWD (no boring) testing on County Road 6, Greg Goodman seconded, and motion carried. Tom Lill requested a culvert be replaced near his farm. Commissioner Dick motioned to replace culvert, Nick Moser seconded, and motion carried.
Purchasing a new county shop was discussed; pros and cons were weighed. While acquiring the new property would mean quite a bit more space for the county to store equipment, the actual cost to renovate the building is unknown and keeping them skeptical. The possibility of building a new shop was also discussed.
Cindy Stremick mentioned the DMV kiosk is up and running. They have had a few customers, and it seems to be going over well. They should be receiving a report on the usage and fees on the transactions soon. They are looking at adding drivers license renewal as soon as August. Stremick also mentioned CD renewals. With the current CD rates and the possibility of them rising, Greg Goodman motioned to take out the CD and transfer funds to a checking fund in Choice Financial until CD rates rise. Dave Zeis seconded the motion, and the motion carried.
For department updates, Scott Stewart discussed with the commissioners the possibility of the previously discussed road closures at Pembina County's discretion and probability of it happening. Scott was rather certain it would be unlikely but is looking into any easements that may have been filed with the county recorder.
Shannon Duerr with JDA attended the meeting and discussed many things, including Career View XR, a new career aptitude program they are participating in that will match kids with careers and can help cover scholarships and/or student loan repayments.
The Census final results are expected April 30th. There was concern with how the census was conducted, with a possibility of a recount.
COVID programs have been very successful. Exact PPP numbers have not been released, however, most businesses in Cavalier County have participated.
The City voted to extend the day care program by $10,000, which has helped it grow from 115 spots to 145.
Six businesses are in the process of acquiring loans, with no mention of names: one business transfer of ownership, one new business, three business expansions, and one expansion with change of location.
Carol Goodman attended the meeting with updates on JDA's internal projects. Funding COVID-19 had a pretty large impact, and they lost a year in progress. One year ago, they entered into an agreement with an investor for use of some parts of the infrastructure at Nekoma, which would provide them with funding to start phase 1, which was highly anticipated. The agreement still stands when funding becomes available. Just recently, a secondary source of funding might be available, although much smaller, but will still allow them to get started on smaller projects, such as asbestos removal. Carol presented a business plan, of which the commissioners have a copy of now, that has plans for many things on the renovation/remodeling of the building. They believe they finally have control of the perimeter drain field water. A new pump was installed in the wellhouse. Cameras have been installed to keep an eye on the area which has been the source of the problem, and the water has been reduced drastically.
Clerk of Court Anita Beauchamp attended the meeting and discussed programs and projects that have been implemented. COVID has impacted some/most of these programs - notably archery as social distancing with children is rather difficult to implement.
The county jail is back to full operation; all warrants have/will be processed. They are having the first jail meeting in a year since COVID has slowed down social gatherings. There are new guidelines which require two dispatchers and/or correctional officers to be on duty anytime an inmate is staying in the jail. They are working on changing the guideline back to having one person on duty at any given time.
The meeting concluded with a discussion regarding purchasing Bob Mostad's welding shop. Feeling rushed to make the purchase, the commissioners would like to research more prior to their next meeting.
The next Cavalier County Commission meeting will be April 20 at 8:30 a.m.
