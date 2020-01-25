The Cavalier County Commission held their last meeting of the month on Tuesday afternoon of January 21. The majority of the agenda for the meeting was department updates. The Commission was updated on the tax director, treasurer, public health, recorder, social services, clerk of court, and weed offices.
The Commission approved the E911 agreement with Towner County. Towner County will pay $15,000 for administration costs to Cavalier County for the year. At budget time, the counties will review the costs to determine if the amount is satisfactory or if adjustments need to be made.
Cavalier County Tax Director Steph Bata discussed the Forest Stewardship contracts with the commissioners. Earlier in the year, there was extensive discussion to discontinue the participation of the county in the program. Bata presented the renewals for the program, but despite receiving a motion to accept, there was no second - leaving the issue in limbo. Cavalier County Auditor Lisa Gellner explained that the Commission has approved the renewals in the past and that an option to reduce the value of the wooded acres is possible.
Cavalier County HR officer Crystal Beggs presented some free training options for insurance purposes. Beggs explained that the training could be done quarterly. The commissioners approved the training twice a year. Beggs will assist departments with setting up to receive the training.
The Commission also directed Beggs to review time keeping for county employees when they are needed during a holiday.
In Other Business
• Elsie Magnus was appointed to the Cavalier County Planning and Zoning board.
• The Cavalier County Job Development Authority Board had the following members approved to the board: Susan Faye Crockett, Todd Borchardt, Daren Christianson, and Bill Mack. A new member, Brian Anderson of Munich, was appointed. The final member of the board will come from the Langdon City Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.