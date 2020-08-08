The Cavalier County Commission had a lot of business to discuss at their recent meeting held on Tuesday, August 4. Besides their usual review of county roads with Cavalier County Road Supervisor Terry Johnston, the Commission reviewed a proposal from the North Dakota Association of Counties.
Commissioner Stanley Dick, who is the liaison for Cavalier County as well as a member of the executive board for NDACo, informed his fellow commissioners that there is a proposal being put forward to the counties. Because the Prairie Dog bill is looking to fail to fill any of the “buckets” and the need of the counties and cities for funding of infrastructure projects, NDACo is suggesting a $.10 increase to the gas tax. This increase would generate millions more in revenue to use for roads.
Dick explained that currently the gas tax in North Dakota sits at 23 cents, which is the lowest among the Midwest states of Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, and N. D. The Commissioners discussed the implications of this increase in gas tax as well as what they would be comfortable with. Commissioner Greg Goodman was supportive of the increase so long as the tax did not apply to farm diesel and that the regulations related to using state money for local infrastructure was relaxed. Goodman believes that producers already are taxed enough, and the state requirements for engineering on projects increases the project cost by 40 percent in most cases. The Commission as a whole agreed with Goodman, with Dick adding that a percentage of the Legacy Fund should be utilized for this purpose. Commissioner Nick Moser added that perhaps when presented as legislation, that a trigger be put in place that at a certain gas price, the additional 10 cent increase is dropped.
The Commission focused on the budget next. Cavalier County Auditor Lisa Gellner prepared two budgets for the commissioners. One budget had the 37 mill increase without any potential CARES Act funding and a second budget that did have the CARES Act funding. During review of the proposed budgets, the commissioners noted that the practice of asking for mills should be changed to an exact dollar amount to make the budget process easier. This was also suggested as the amount of mill has been increasing over the years.
In Other Business
• The Commission also discussed and reviewed the Premier Benefits HR contract with Cavalier County States Attorney Scott Stewart. After thorough debate, the commissioners approved the contract.
• The Commission held discussion on approving a raffle permit for the District 10 Republicans. Concern about maintaining non-partisan stance on county business as well as if the applying group fit Century Code description for those who can have raffle was the main concern. The commissioners ultimately approved the raffle permit.
