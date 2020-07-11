The Commission held a virtual conference with Jeff Schneider from T.R. Waind Insurance to discuss the coverage of county-owned buildings. Schneider explained that some buildings were under insured while others were over insured. The discussion with Schneider lead to the decision to increase coverage on those buildings under insured and keep the buildings that are over insured where they are at.
The commissioners discussed the increase in salary request for dispatch put forward by Cavalier County Sheriff Greg Fetsch. Fetsch explained that with the increased workload already occurring, there would be even more traffic expected in the coming months. The Commission discussed the increase for the remainder of the year. The dispatch would receive a $2 raise per hour amounting to $15,000. Should Towner County discontinue the contract services, the raise would be discontinued in 2021. The commissioners, along with Fetsch and Cavalier County Emergency Manager Karen Kempert, discussed upcoming negotiations with Towner County for 911 services. Kempert explained that the increase in pay as well as an increase in the reimbursement from Towner County is the result of logistics reports showing a doubling in traffic. Kempert stated that she would ask Towner County for an increase of $50,000. The current contract is only three months in with review coming up at the end of October. As budget time approaches for counties, the decision to put in the requested increase to Towner County for continued 911 services is near.
The Commission met with Cavalier County Tax Director Steph Bata. Bata explained that with the Vanguard Assessment completed in 2017, the recommended reassessment every three to six years should be completed. The commissioners were in support of this to prevent the county tax rolls from falling behind to the extent that they were during the 2017 assessment. Bata presented her plan for assessment which the Commission agreed was laid out well.
The Commission heard a HR proposal from Premier HR Consulting. The company already provides some insurance benefits for the county and is expanding its services to HR for small governments and business that need HR on a contractual level. The proposal was reviewed by the commissioners, and Premier HR Consulting met the criteria of what the county felt was most needed in HR including compensation analysis, HR services, and the training for county employees. The proposal used blocks of hours with set rates that did not include, travel, lodging, etc. The commissioners tabled the proposal for review until the next meeting.
The final discussion before adjournment was related to COVID-19 and the continued closure of the Cavalier County Courthouse. The commissioners, after discussion with public health, agreed to continue to maintain the closure to the public until the courthouse receives the acrylic barriers.
In Other Business
• Bids were opened for the Sarles pick-up. D&B Motors submitted five total bids including two with bid assist. Christie Motors also put in bids for vehicles. The Commission tabled the topic until the next meeting to allow the commissioners to view the vehicles in person as well as the roadman that would be driving it.
• Cavalier County Auditor Lisa Gellner presented the Veterans Service Officer help wanted ad. The commissioners discussed how the hiring process would be handled and who would be present for the interviewing.
• Kempert informed the Commission that the county was not entirely redundant as they should be. This has resulted in the county needing to spend another $27,000 to dig another fiber feed for the necessary redundancy. The budget for the radio project will need to increase for the radio/911 project to cover the cost. Kempert stressed the importance of this to ensure that the public safety grade is met. The commissioners approved the additional expense to the project.
• Gellner informed the Commission that the indirect cost payment had been received. Pembina County had outstanding bills for vehicle insurance which the commissioners discussed. Commissioner Stanley Dick explained that the county has no real recourse in getting Pembina County to pay the bill. Cavalier County will be withholding the amount needed to pay the insurance bill that Cavalier County covered for Pembina County vehicles insurance.
• Cavalier County Treasurer Cindy Stremick requested approval for the training of herself and the department for motor vehicle services, which was approved.
