The Cavalier County Commission had a short agenda for their February 4 meeting. The business of the county ranged from previous meeting topics to future involvement in projects and meetings.
Commissioner Stanley Dick explained to his fellow commissioners his opinion on the Legacy Fund earnings and where those funds could best be put to use. Dick explained that, along with a repeat of Operation Prairie Dog to provide funding for infrastructure projects, he would like to see some of those earnings go towards tourism projects. Another idea that Dick shared was one where the earnings could be utilized to remove old buildings that are eye sores and health hazards in the smaller communities of North Dakota. Dick will be taking the ideas to North Dakota Association of Counties meeting he will be attending later.
The Commission received correspondence inviting them to attend a meeting concerning the maintenance of Senator Young Dam. The aging structure is slated to be closed for a year to handle the necessary repairs. The commissioners discussed at length the options that they had in terms of attendance and also what expectations were. Bill Hardy, who was present at the meeting to discuss the Forestry Stewardship Program, remained and was asked for his input on the subject. Hardy explained that in years prior, so long as the county provided zero funding towards the dam's maintenance, the other counties could not force them to. The main concern for Cavalier County would be the road that runs over top of the Senator Young Dam. Having someone in attendance to state that that is strictly the only item of concern for the county is a good move.
The Cavalier County Water Board was also invited, and the Commission decided that before any further action could be taken by the county commission, the two authorities should meet so that they are in agreement of how to move forward. The correspondence was tabled.
In Other Business
• Cavalier County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Director Chris South and the commissioners discussed snow removal for the ambulance in the event of a call. The commissioners explained the new tracking system that the county has installed for their snowplows and roadgraders that would allow the dispatch to coordinate with the ambulance service to ensure a route to the call is open.
• The Commission approved a 5 year contract for the continuation of the Vanguard website for property values. The decision was made based on the amount of usage the website receives from private and government entities. The cost for the website will be discounted and amount to $3,300 per year.
• Cavalier County Weed Officer Josh Short provided an update to the commissioners on his progress in learning the position as well as other updates relating to the weed office.
