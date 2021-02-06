The Cavalier County Commission opened their regular meeting and went right to old business. Commissioner Greg Goodman reported that he attended the Public Health Board meeting last Monday. Abby Borchardt also attended to present her position regarding the Sewage Rules and Regulations and how it affects her business. There was good discussion, but the board decided to table the issue until April after the legislative session was done in Bismarck. Commissioner Stanley Dick stated that there was legislation going to committee about this issue but did not expect to see a change.
Legislators are considering a slate of election law proposals with hopes of drafting a comprehensive bill. A discussion ensued among the commissioners about the state requirement to provide voting by mail. County Auditor Lisa Gellner stated that it is a requirement to provide an absentee ballot upon request, and they are growing in popularity.
Road Supervisor Terry Johnston requested a decision regarding the final plans for County 13. The product being used was testing out at class 5, not class 13, which is better. The commissioners discussed the merits of staying with the class 5 product or purchasing class 13 product. It was decided to get good product to fix County 13 to make sure it was fixed properly even if it cost more, as it was a highly travelled road. The other product can be used on lightly travelled roads.
Goodman requested that all commissioners take a county map and mark the roads they want reclaimed and what areas they want sprayed for weeds. He would like this done by the last meeting in March so that a master plan can be given to road maintenance and to the weed board.
Johnston stated the Munich pickup is having transmission troubles. A rebuilt one can be purchase for about $3000 but questioned whether that would be a good investment in a 2006 truck with 170,000 miles. The Vang and Hannah trucks have over 150,000 miles. Four trucks are model 2008 or older. Goodman felt waiting to replace old trucks would increase the cost by about 25%. The commissioners agreed to have Johnston post a request for state bid price on up to four pickups. In the meantime, the Munich pickup transmission will be serviced.
The commissioners reviewed the current loans and interest rates. Commissioner Nick Moser proposed paying off the two trucks and the boiler project, leaving only the two road graders left on payments. This would pay off $249,801.29 in loans. Goodman agreed that paying off the two trucks and boiler project was better from a cash flow standpoint. His goal is to keep taxes as flat as possible on the county side. Moser made the motion to pay off the loans on the two trucks and the boiler project, Goodman seconded. Gellner was instructed to renew the CDs in April for $249,801.29 less than current value at that time and to put that money into checking to pay off the loans. Motion carried.
Emergency Manager Karen Kempert reported she was able to get a grant of about $5,000 to replace the jail windows, get a sprayer to disinfect the courthouse, and procure gloves and masks. Kempert then asked the commissioners to ratify the emergency declaration for the county for 2021, just as was done in 2020 for the pandemic. The commissioners discussed the pros and cons of such a declaration. While it provides funding for the expenses incurred with managing a pandemic, it also grants powers to unelected officials during the term of the emergency declaration. Kempert stated that the emergency declaration begins and ends with the county. It can be ended by the commissioners when they decide to. The ramifications of ending it now would cut off snap benefits, may cut off vaccine funding, and would cut off benefits for paying additional staff that are needed right now. It would break most counties. A motion was made by Moser to ratify the emergency declaration for 2021, seconded by Zeis. Motion carried.
Chair Austin LaFrenz reported that he, Kempert, Zeis and others met with Towner County representatives last Wednesday to go over the Towner County 911 contract. Admin and 911 calls have doubled. Kempert had totaled all applicable expenses incurred and split them evenly between Towner and Cavalier Counties, as they generated very close to the same number of calls. She proposed an additional $30,000 annually strictly for Admin, starting April 1, 2021. This would be prorated for 2021 requesting Towner County to pay the amount of $22,500.00 to Cavalier County by April 1, 2021. This would be written into the contract and revisited annually.
Veteran Service Officer Steve Anderson requested an increase of one half day per week for the remainder of the year. He has provided documentation of what he has been doing regarding outreach, training, accreditation, and reaching out to people who have not been using the veterans services offered in the past. This has increased money coming back to vets in the county. VSO is funded by mills separately from the County General fund and has been decreasing over the years. Zeis made a motion to increase the VSO by one half day for 11 months, seconded by Dick. Motion carried unanimously in a roll call vote.
The next meeting will be February 16, 2021, at 8:30 am.
