Cavalier County Commissioners met on Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021. During open discussion, Commissioner Greg Goodman discussed the Northern Plains Resources and Development meeting he attended. It was funded in the past by the USDA, but a recent farm bill eliminated that funding, and they lost their director. Paul Overby is filling in, doing a lot of work for minimal pay. The primary focus of the group is to develop local grown food, farmers markets, cover crop education, etc. Cavalier County pays $300 per year, but many counties have dropped out. Goodman plans to go to the next meeting in June and ask what benefits Cavalier County gets out of belonging to the group and if they should still be doing this.
Commissioner Stanley Dick reported that Tim Greene, originally from Langdon, is the new housing authority director, which is a welcome addition. He officially starts March 8.
Road Supervisor Terry Johnston brought the status update on the bid for County 13. Final plans need to be submitted to the state DOT by April 9th. Commissioner Dave Zeis moved to go forward with submitting plans to the state, seconded by Dick, motion carried.
Motor grader training is coming up this summer, and the company that does the training is very flexible. You can do classroom training at the courthouse, on the road demonstrations, or a combination of both. Cost is around $500 for the county, and there is room for 10. Cavalier County has seven, so there would be room for 3 more from other counties. It was decided to move forward and ask the operators as to what dates will work best.
Johnston brought up the repairing of three culverts south of Milton. He has checked the culverts, and they are totally rusted out at 30 years old. If Legacy funds don’t apply, federal aid bridge funds will help cover the cost as long as the project stays within the major structure parameters. The two options were to move forward on the environmental/historical study so that federal funds could be used if it was decided to go that way or do the repairs without federal funds and use county dollars, but that would remove the culvert from the major structures list at the state. The project would consist of three 6 by 5 arch pipes 120 feet long. Johnston estimated it would cost well over $100,000 for steel and over $500,000 for concrete box, costing the county $20,000 to $80,000 for their share. Dick motioned to move forward with the environmental and historical study, Commissioner Nick Moser seconded, motion carried.
The Cavalier County Water Board had requested that the commissioners approve covering their share of a culvert repair on County 13. Fish and Wildlife had finally cleaned out some drains and met with the Water Board. They recommend one 48 inch arch pipe as it allows more water through. The Water Board is responsible for 60 percent of the cost. Moser made a motion to approve their 40 percent share contingent on the Water Board covering their share, seconded by Goodman, motion carried.
Bids for fleet pickups were opened. There were 3 bids from Christie Motors and 3 bids from D & B Motors. They looked at a typical pickup on the state surplus website and found a 2012 with 99,000 miles for $17,000 and decided it made more sense to buy new with full warranty. Dick made a motion to buy one pickup from Christie and one from D & B, both regular cab with long boxes, seconded by Zeis, motion carried. Running boards, mud flaps, and bed mats will be added. District gravel budgets were also reviewed.
Emergency Manager Karen Kempert reported that Commission Chair Austin LaFrenz, Zeis, and Kempert met with Towner County about the E-911 contract. Towner County had agreed to the additional $22,500 at their last meeting and to revisit the issue in June for the coming year. State’s Attorney Scott Stewart reviewed the agreement and felt it was ok. Kempert stated that everyone has been very happy with the agreement. Motion made by Dick to approve the agreement, seconded by Goodman, motion carried.
Kaitlin Atkinson, Vision Zero coordinator for the Northeast Region, joined the meeting via computer. Vision Zero’s goal is to reduce fatalities and serious injury from motor vehicle crashes to zero. They stress education in businesses, schools, emergency services, and many others making sure people drive according to weather conditions, drive sober, wear seatbelts, avoid distractions, etc. County Auditor Lisa Gellner requested information that would be helpful for the annual bus driver training. Dick asked if they did any training with ATVs and four wheelers. Atkinson said she would bring those items back to her team and get back to them.
Stewart submitted a written opinion on building purchase options. The county can purchase real property and the county commissioners may provide for the purchase of necessary buildings if the expenditures are not greater than can be paid out of the revenue of the county for the current year.
The commissioners discussed the possible purchase of the Bud’s Welding property for the storage of county road equipment. At this point in time there is no known interest in the community to buy the property as a welding business. Improvements would need to be made due to the condition of the building and the needs of the county. The commissioners discussed how the purchase would fit into long term plans to consolidate the fleet and operate more efficiently. There are unknown financial matters concerning federal and state funding that will be more clear in the next two months or so. It was also agreed to garner input and feedback from the community regarding plans to consolidate the fleet and purchase property or build new.
In other business, the Langdon Country Club's beer and liquor license was renewed, and Leroy Gasner was appointed to the Cavalier County Library Board. The meeting concluded with review and approval of vouchers. The next meeting is March 16, 2021, at 8:30 am.
