Commissioner Greg Goodman reported that the County Board of Health met last Monday and agreed to remove the requirement to have a septic system inspection when there's a sale of the property. Lake Region Health will still come and do inspections at the buyer’s or seller’s request. Public Health Nurse Steph Welsh did a lot of research on the topic, reaching out to other counties. Some counties have no inspection requirement at all. Commissioner Stanley Dick said the two extremes don’t work, having no inspection and letting people do what they want vs requiring inspections that may involve costly repairs in excess of what might need to be done. He would like to see what the state study comes up with.
Welsh explained the Living Local app by KAT. It is a one-stop spot to see what is happening in your community. There is a 2-year trial period through a grant to try out the app. There would be separate Langdon city, Munich city, and Cavalier County sections in the app. Each section can have up to five administrators for the app, so she is asking for recommendations.
Welsh gave clarification on booster shots. A person is still fully vaccinated if they don’t get a booster. Those over 65 should consider getting a booster, and ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions may consider getting a booster. In Cavalier County, 65.2 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated, and 55.2 percent of the total population are fully vaccinated. There are 11 cases, up from zero a few weeks ago. Welsh said that of the 11 cases, some are breakthrough cases. She feels that there are a fair number of undocumented cases where unvaccinated people are not getting tested. Right now, North Dakota is one of the four highest states for circulating COVID, and there are some low vaccination rates in the state.
NDSU Extension agent Katie Henry said she hoped their announcement for filling Dr. Chirumamilla’s position would go out no later than the middle of December. The job description has minimum and preferred qualifications. A master’s degree is preferred, but Dick suggested that they keep the requirement to a bachelor’s degree. This would simplify and likely shorten the process. Some applicants might be deterred if a master’s degree is preferred. If you don’t get enough applicants, you end up reposting minus the master’s degree.
Emergency Coordinator Karen Kempert joined the meeting by phone and gave an update on the ARPA committee. The four members of the committee agreed to at the last meeting were JDA Director Shannon Duerr, Kempert, and County Commissioners Goodman and Austin Lafrenz. The additional proposed representatives are Lawrence Henry from the Langdon City Commission and Mayor Craig Schommer from Munich. Commissioner Nick Moser made a motion to add Henry and Schommer to the committee, seconded by Dick, motion carried. Kempert agreed to send an email invitation for training as early as next week.
Commissioner Dave Zeis brought a safety issue forward by public request on the Highway 1 project at Nekoma. With the heavy traffic at the elevator, they should widen the shoulders, put in a turning lane, and post reduced speed limits. The turning lane would need to be from both the north and the south approach. It was agreed that a letter from Lafrenz, Road Supervisor Terry Johnston, and Sheriff Greg Fetsch be sent to the Department of Transportation concerning these safety issues.
Bill Hardy brought forth a road issue taking place north of Olga, west of the bridge in section 10. Water has gone over the road in the past, and he asked if the channel could be straightened at some point, as that might save the road and save the bridge. Johnston agreed to look into it.
The next meeting is November 16 at 8:30 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.