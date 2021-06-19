The Cavalier County Commission met on June 15 at 8:30 a.m. for their bi-weekly meeting.
The first order of business was Nick Moser motioning to appoint Commissioner Austin Lafrenz back to the library board. Stanley Dick seconded the motion; motion passed. The board had two open spots prior to the appointing of Diane Schill and wanted a commissioner on the board, if possible. Austin Lafrenz will now fill that position.
Terry Johnston met with the commissioners to discuss county roads and road crew. The blade crew was the topic of discussion: monitoring idle time/blading time, use of downtime, and quality of work. Although the commissioners are concerned about how downtime is being spent, they acknowledge the quality of our roads are most definitely not sub-par. Stanley Dick made a motion to replace a culvert Adam Olson had requested to be looked into. Greg Goodman seconded the motion; motion passed.
Steph Welsh with Public Health is requesting the county courthouse assume ownership of an electronic sign to be installed at the courthouse. The courthouse would then be responsible for insurance costs, which would be $15 a year, the electrical portion of the install, and on-going maintenance costs. Moser made a motion to approve the request, Goodman seconded the motion, and the motion was carried.
Greg Fetsch, sheriff of Cavalier County, met with the commissioners to discuss budgeting. His topic of conversation was hiring additional dispatchers for the office. The commissioners are weary about the proposed budget increase, however, Fetsch insists that in order to keep the jail functional going forward, it is not feasible to continue operation at current staff levels. The commissioners tossed thoughts around although the general consensus agreed with Fetsch. No decisions have been made at this time, and budgets will be reviewed at a later date.
The conditional burn ban is under review. The commissioners agree it is not required with the moisture received. Although some are weary conditions could change, the motion was made by Goodman to cancel the existing burn ban to be reviewed at every meeting going forward throughout the summer due to possible changing conditions. Stanley Dick seconded the motion; motion carried.
The commissioners would like to clarify, from the June 1st meeting, that increases in Cavalier County employees' pay were given due to employees not receiving an increase in 2021 and overall financial improvement by the county. Although health insurance rates going down was beneficial for the county, it was not a factor that held any weight in the decision of said raises.
