The Cavalier County Commission met Tuesday morning, August 17. The road supervisor position and the drought declaration were the main items on the agenda.
Commissioner Nick Moser and Commissioner Greg Goodman met with Terry Johnston, road supervisor, last week to discuss salary for taking on the supervisory responsibility of the roadmen, relieving the commissioners of the day-to-day oversight. A figure was not decided upon yet, so they plan to meet again over the next several weeks to arrive at a firmer number. Commissioner Dave Zeis was not convinced that a supervisor is needed at this time. Moser felt that it was important to have a road supervisor in order to maintain consistency. He spoke with all of the roadmen individually, and they all agree that there are differences between districts in the way they are run. Moser wanted to see all roadmen treated equally and handled equally across the district. Dick pointed out that the problem lies with commissioners sometimes overstepping their bounds in dealing with roadmen outside their district. Sometimes, commissioners get involved in situations that should be handled by the supervisor. Goodman pointed out that the public sees the difference from one district to another. County commissioners should not be directly supervising their roadmen, and other counties don’t do it. Goodman felt that he should bring complaints from constituents to Johnston, Johnston would talk to the roadman, and then he would follow up with Johnston on the issue. Commissioners always have and will continue to listen to the constituents’ issues and decide and sort through what will go to Johnston to be done.
A prioritized map of road repairs was shared. The list is a guideline and can be changed.
1) County Road 45
2) County Road 6
3) County 55 east of Highway 1
4) Gravel by Frost Fire
5) Graveling on County 24
6) Graveling by Munich on County Road 24
7) West of Hannah
8) Graveling on County 39
9) Shouldering up by the county line by County 55 east end and the two paving projects are priority 10 and 11.
The commissioners want the road supervisor to look at it for a couple weeks and come back with suggestions. The list will be updated with the projects that have been done in the last five years.
County Road 45 has two options for the culvert replacement: box culvert or a metal pipe. The costs are very similar, $330,000 or $350,000. The box culvert would last 100 years where as the steel pipe convert would last 30, 40 or 50 years. Dick made a motion to move forward with the box concrete culvert on County 45, second by Moser, motion carried.
County Auditor Lisa Gellner reported that redistricting came up at the Auditors’ Convention so she had States Attorney Scott Stewart look at it, and he felt that no redistricting needed to be done. The Century Code says the districting stays the same until a new plan is formed, and since there is no districting, no changes need to be made.
Moser reported that the resolutions committee is meeting August 18 and gave a synopsis of their last meeting. They discussed social service indirect costs, the compensation pay plan, and the water infrastructure bill 2020-05 which they did not make any changes to. They are working on a resolution to take 30% of the American Recovery Act funds and designating it for roads and bridges. There was also discussion about the ND PERS program and how that affects new employees. There have been problems recruiting correctional officers, so they have started a study to remedy that. Moser felt Cavalier County was on the right track with the increases they did to salaries for 2022.
Dick informed the commissioners that the Caucus meetings for Region 3 and Region 4 will be held in Devils Lake on Wednesday, September 15th at 5:30. This will cover Grand Forks County to Rolette County. He inquired if Social Services is still going to be on the executive board since nobody from Extension is on the board, though both are funded similarly. Dick outlined that there are four major areas of contention when it comes to statewide discussions: oil vs non-oil, urban vs rural, east vs west, and agriculture vs non-agriculture. He strongly feels that our regions need to fight for our side of those four issues. Dick also informed the commissioners that there is a meeting in Bismarck August 18 to move forward with replacing Terry Traynor, Executive Director of the ND Association of Counties.
Goodman reported that he met with County Tax Director Stephanie Bata and the assessor that was appealing several issues to the State Equalization Board in Bismarck. He reiterated that the assessor was not following proper procedure; taking his complaints straight to Bismarck is not the way equalization works. All other districts seem to be doing very well on taxation. Goodman did not know what Bismarck did. The report will not be out until September.
Karen Kempert, Emergency Management Coordinator, passed out a copy of the Drought Declaration issued by the Secretary of Agriculture. She did not know that it was necessary for the commissioners to also declare a drought at this point. It changes nothing agriculturally since it is already declared by the Secretary. Kempert said it frees up our emergency fund if we were looking at needing to do something major and can always be done later. There was a motion by Zeis to approve the declaration, but it was not seconded. Dick said he would like to revisit the declaration if it continues to stay dry. Moser said there has been one fire and so did not see a need for it. Goodman said the personal responsibility and conservation of resources out his way has been good, as he has been seeing everyone using chisel plows.
The burn ban was on the agenda for review and no action was taken at this time. Kempert commented that she has seen a lot of fire extinguishers on combines.
The next County Commission meeting is Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
