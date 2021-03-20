The County Commission met for their normal business meeting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
The commissioners passed an Emergency Fire Declaration and posted a notice in this newspaper. Emergency Manager Karen Kempert will post the Cavalier County Emergency Management Facebook page with daily updates on the fire index and whether burning is allowed. Kempert reported that they have been having trouble with the base station that has Towner County fire and EMS on it. It will cost just under $2500.00 to fix, and it has to be done. Also, Homeland Security has authorized the use of Homeland Security funds for radios. Along with the $1500 the county/fire departments receive for radios, the fire department will be able to apply for a grant to make up the difference, resulting in no out of pocket cost for the new radios. Commissioner Greg Goodman asked Kempert to visit with the ambulance crew to see if they want to put tracking pucks in the ambulances.
Department of Transportation is asking counties and cities to have projects ready to act quickly on if funding becomes available. Permits are taking more time so the structure replacement for County 45 contract was presented to sign. Commissioner Nick Moser made a motion for Goodman to sign the contract, Commissioner Austin Lafrenz seconded, motion carried.
The County 13 gravel project is scheduled to be bid on April 9th. County employees Phil Wold, Shawn Hall, and Shawn Amundson attended the meeting to discuss expectations on preparation for the project. Concerning reclaiming, the team will run the reclaimer up and down the length of the road and let it dry. They will pull the sides in 2-3 mile sections. Farmers with heavy equipment can detour for a short time while a section is being done. The commissioners will ensure communication to the public as to what is being done, when, and where. The team will start now, adjusting as frost and road conditions dictate. Johnston will contact contractors on their bid list to get quotes for the digouts. Road districts will help each other with blading while the reclaiming is being done. Other township reclaiming requests should be communicated to their commissioner if they want it done light or heavy to make sure all needed work gets done even while County 13 is the priority.
Concerning load limits, it was stated and understood that when the state puts load limits on, the county will put theirs on. When the state takes them off, the county will take theirs off.
Jill Denault, director of the North Valley Human Services Zone, attended the meeting virtually and presented a plan to upgrade the phone system for the Zone that saves about $2000.00 overall per year. The new system would have an auto attendant to direct calls, each county would be able to keep their original phone numbers, staff would have a business cell phone that could be used at home when working from home, and calls could be transferred between the offices without long distance charges. Discussion on how to split the new consolidated bill settled on adding all phone expenses over the past year, calculating each county’s percentage, and splitting the new bill according to those same percentages. The actual cell phones are free through the end of March by special offer. Moser made a motion to approve the new phone contract proposal working with the percentages to equalize the amount paid per county, Commissioner Stanley Dick seconded, motion carried.
Public Health Nurse Steph Welsh provided a COVID vaccine update. A total of 2193 first and second doses have been administered. 41 percent of Cavalier County age 18 and over has had first dose and 25.7 percent have had second dose. There is an online registration required for every dose given, so any Cavalier County resident doses are included in those numbers even if they get a dose somewhere else. They use those numbers when deciding to move to the next priority group. There are 3 active cases in the county right now. They are starting to see clusters of COVID popping up in the state, and that is concerning. They have found variants of the virus in 7 people in 3 different groups.
Vaccine allocation has changed a bit. Previously, the Health District received about 100 doses 2 out of 3 weeks in rotation. Now they look to get a base allocation of about 50 doses every week. She has seen a shift to Moderna for small health districts. Recently, the Department of Health asked is any Public Health Districts wanted any Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She said yes and plans to use those in an evening clinic if she does get those doses. Welsh said she expects to see vaccines available for teenagers by summer, as there are trials going on now incrementally by age group. Since different vaccinations need to be spaced out, they are working at getting the 7th graders their usual required vaccinations now.
Goodman raised the discussion of House Bill 1183 which has to do with sewage regulations and his concerns that more regulations spawn more expenditures. He is concerned with how the state comes up with the rules - that they don’t impede real estate transactions and add red tape to whatever you need to do. Welsh stated that Candace Carlson from Lake Region Public Health, Abby Borchardt, and State’s Attorney Scott Stewart have been working on a resolution. They are on the agenda for the Public Health meeting in April. Dick suggested that if the resolution is a good compromise agreeable to those three parties, it should be forwarded to the state as they are looking for input and answers.
Cavalier County Sheriff Greg Fetsch attended the meeting to discuss possible staffing changes in the department. Danielle Lindseth has a degree in criminal justice and has expressed interest in becoming a deputy. They would put her on full-time salary in April or May, and she would attend Academy in Bismarck from June through August. They would put Cassandra Kempert full-time for dispatch and Lorraine Gage part-time. Kempert and Gage would need to take the Corrections Class. There is a likely possibility that the first two weeks will be online and then one week would be hands-on. Fetsch reported that the Stonegarden grant for 2022 will pay 85 percent of the new radios and the state pays the other 15 percent. He plans to order the rest of the radios with no out of pocket cost. He also discussed replacing one Stonegarden grant vehicle as the grant was a very economical way to get a new vehicle. This would be by state bid. Moser made a motion to purchase a new vehicle for the Sheriff’s department, Zeis seconded, motion carried.
The Walhalla Country Club Seasonal Beer and Liquor License was up for renewal. Moser made a motion, second by Dick, motion carried. The meeting ended with review and approval of vouchers and month end financials. The next meeting is scheduled for April 6, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.
