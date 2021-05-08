On May 4th, the Cavalier County Commissioners gathered to have regularly scheduled meeting. The first order of business on the agenda was a motion to move forward with the engineering phase of County Road 6. Greg Goodman motioned, Stanley Dick seconded, motion was carried. Along the same topic, the County Road 13 project was brought up, and the commissioners discussed the possibility of rebidding the contract and reducing requirements to attract local bids and spend less money on the project. No decisions were made, however. A culvert replacement request was made by Moscow Township to replace two existing culverts. Stanley Dick motioned to go forward with replacing them, Dave Zeis seconded, motion carried. A similar request was made by Ryan Gustafson to replace a culvert on County Road 45 - which also passed when brought to motion.
The COVID Emergency Declaration is being looked at to be amended. A roll call vote took place to keep the declaration in place. Stanley Dick and Greg Goodman voted no; Nick Moser, David Zies, and Austin Lafrenz voted yes. The vote passed, and the declaration will stay in place until more commissioners are convinced it is safe and/or acceptable to remove. Every commissioner does believe this will be within the next few months.
The Langdon Fireman's Association has requested the approval of installing a pull-tab dispenser at the Langdon Country Club. Dave Zeis motioned to approve the request, Stanley Dick seconded, motion passed.
The next Cavalier County Commission meeting will take place May 18, 2021.
