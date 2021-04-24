The Cavalier County Commissioners met on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, for their regularly scheduled meeting.
In old business, the discussion centered on state and federal funding; no decisions have been made regarding any use of the allocated funds. Scarcity of information concerning the allowed use of state and federal funding is keeping any concrete decisions from being formed.
The Senator Young Dam Pembina County project arose, in regards to the issue of possible road closures and/or rerouting. No new information has been brought forward with the likelihood of any issues being low.
The County 13 Project received a bid, which came in $200,000 above the engineer's estimate. Unfortunately, only one bid has been received. The commissioners discussed the options going forward with the project: reject the bid or to rebid the entire project. A vote was called to accept the bid which passed 3 to 2.
The Emergency Fire Declaration was under review to be amended. Commissioner Zeis motioned, Nick Moser seconded, and the motion to amend the Emergency Fire Declaration was carried. This amendment should help clarify in detail what the fire burning ban consists of going forward in this drought.
In open discussion, the commissioners exchanged views on an upcoming decision: pay raises among the Cavalier County departments. Commissioners expressed gratitude towards the county employees and discussed many options going forward on attainable solutions.
May 4, 2021 is the next Cavalier County Commission meeting.
