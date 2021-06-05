The Cavalier County Commission met on Tuesday, May 18. In old business, Stanley Dick brought up health insurance rates being lower than expected and retirement plans the state failed to change. The DHS and DOJ at the Department of Health were combined. Nick Moser discussed the possibility of acquiring an engineer for the county rather than paying for an engineer on a per job basis.
Terry Johnston, road supervisor, started his report with a tree planting variance request. A two culvert requests were approved. Johnston mentioned a sales agreement for the oil that they’ll be using to fill cracks this summer, about $17,475, which is a decrease in price from the last purchase back in 2019. In regard to blading, with the rain in favor with our upcoming forecast, Greg Goodman is hopeful we can get blades up and running again in full force soon. The commissioners were updated on the structural placement of County Road 45 and discussed the updated engineering contract for County Road 13.
Austin LaFrenz brought up the emergency fire declaration, the enforced burn ban, and tickets that have been issued to those burning without approval from the fire chief. Even with getting flak for signing the burn ban, LaFrenz is still in support of his decision which is ultimately for the safety of the public. A motion was made by Nick Moser to extend the burn ban for another 5 days that would go until May 24. A roll call vote was taken with Greg Goodman voting no, Stanley Dick no, Dave Zeis yes, and Austin LaFrenz yes. Motion carried.
Commissioner Dick motioned to set up a new fund for the federal COVID money, seconded by Moser, and motion carried.
Moving into the emergency declaration for COVID, Greg Goodman would like to review it every meeting. There is confusion with the state lifting the order but we, as a county, have not. Greg Goodman motioned to end the emergency declaration effective June 1st, seconded by Moser, and motion carried.
The following meeting was held on Tuesday, June 1st at 1:00 p.m. In old business, Dick briefed the commissioners about an upcoming Northeast Nine meeting to be held on June 23rd. On the agenda for this meeting is a brief legislative update, the interim study, expiration of road and extension levees, and federal funds. Greg Goodman mentioned that Moser, Terry Johnston, and himself would meet sometime in the week to talk about the possibilities of acquiring a road supervisor and engineer for the county.
First on the agenda was a motion made by Moser to approve the Frost Fire beer and liquor license, Zeis seconded, and the motion passed. Second on the agenda was the appointment of a Cavalier County Library board member. Zeis motioned to appoint Diane Schill. Diane Schill is now a board member of the Cavalier County Library.
Terry Johnston met with the commissioners; a request was made from Ramsey County to fund the replacement of culverts shared by both counties. This was approved.
Greg Goodman met with the salary committee to discuss salary adjustments for the budget for next year. The original plan was a flat $100 increase. With the unexpected low increase of health insurance, the county will save slightly under $61,000. Due to this, the committee is focusing on adjusting the flat increase to $225, which offsets with the money saved from health insurance increase being minimal. Commissioner Dick moved to approve the salary adjustment. A roll call vote was called- Dick voted yes, Zeis yes, Moser stood out of conflict of interest, LaFrenz yes, Goodman yes. Motion carried.
