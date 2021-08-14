The Cavalier County Commission met on August 3. Terry Johnston, road supervisor, met with the commissioners to discuss the county’s road needs and on-going projects. The commissioners and Johnston reviewed potential candidates for a plow to be added to the county fleet. The Commission discussed county roadmen’s use of county pickups and bringing them home. The commissioners have come to quick agreement that this is an acceptable use of county pickups. The ability to have our roadmen leave home and be ready if need be and not have to rely on personal vehicles to respond quickly gives our commissioners comfort.
The county's preliminary budget approval was next on the agenda. Stanley Dick motioned to keep the mills at 35, Greg Goodman seconded, discussion followed. The motion carried.
Karen Kempert, emergency manager, met with commissioners to get the approval of an Emergency Operation Plan and authorization of an SIRN radio programming. The emergency plans outlines what the county does in a disaster and has not been updated since 2012. David Zeis motioned to approve the emergency plan; Nick Moser seconded. Motion carried. The commissioners approved Kempert’s request to go through with the SIRN radio programming.
The Commission held an abatement hearing for Martin and Emily Baker. A motion was made to deny abatement number 237 by Stanley Dick, seconded by David Zeis. Motion was carried. A motion was made to deny abatement number 238, which Mr. and Mrs. Baker also submitted, by Nick Moser, seconded by Stanley Dick, and the motioned carried.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.