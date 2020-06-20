The Cavalier County Commission addressed numerous items of business that will change the current set up in the courthouse from just employee to the public. The Commission, along with Cavalier County Public Health District’s Steph Welsh, discussed the next steps in opening the courthouse to the general public.
The courthouse departments completed an assessment of what they will do for clients as well as keeping employee welfare in mind. Cavalier County Courthouse Maintenance Director Terry Girodat informed the Commission that supplies to increase the safety of employees, such as sneeze guards, would not be available to ship until later in June. Other supplies, such as hand sanitizer, are available. Previously, the commissioners had agreed to wait until the sneeze guard barriers were in place along with other optional personal protective equipment. Welsh explained that the opening of the courthouse was based completely on the comfort level of the Commission and the county employees.
The commissioners ultimately decided to wait on opening the courthouse to the public until the sneeze guards are in place. Masks for those entering the courthouse are going to be asked to be worn. Welsh explained that the barrier and masks would be a two layer protection as it’s the breathing and talking droplets by people that is the highest cause of spread. Meetings will continue to be limited in capacity for attendance and live video feeds will continue at this time.
Cavalier County Veterans Service Officer Leon Hiltner informed the commissioners that he would like to begin his resignation process. Hiltner explained that he would like to be finished with the office by December 31, 2020. Hiltner would like to have time to train the new VSO if needed and also encourages the attendance of the new officer at the fall training session for North Dakota Veterans Service Officers. This is pending the event being held. Hiltner explained that he has made allowances within his budget for this process. Gellner and Hiltner will begin working on the position summary for advertisement.
Cavalier County Sheriff Greg Fetsch requested a $2 increase in pay for the dispatch as their workload has increased over 300 percent with the addition of Towner County dispatching. Fetsch explained that with the lifting of restrictions that the workload is expected to only increase. The commissioners and Fetsch discussed if the increase in pay for dispatch could be negotiated with Towner County to increase their share of the cost to operate the dispatch. The Commission will review numbers on giving the dispatch employees the raise and will review where the pay increase will be coming from to determine if it can be made immediately versus the 2021 budget.
In Other Business
• The commissioners discussed the HR position and the ad created by Cavalier County Auditor Lisa Gellner for advertisement in local publications. They reviewed the ad and approved the position to be advertised.
• The gaming permit for the Langdon Country Club was approved.
• Cavalier County Recorder Vicki Kubat put forward a request for a new computer and monitor for the deputy recorder. The cost would be taken from the preservation fund. Kubat also informed the commissioners that she would like to have a laptop for her office as conditions with COVID-19 are still unknown.
• Steph Welsh also requested a pay increase for the Health District’s administrative assistant. The commissioners approved giving the increase amount requested.
• The Cavalier County Library will be able to host the Census 2020 training although there are limitations as the location would be in the basement which is not handicap accessible nor will restrooms be available for use during the sessions.
