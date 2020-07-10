Summer is the time of fairs and projects for kids involved in 4-H. This year, the experience of 4-H has been completely different as the members participate in online meetings and virtual competitions. Cavalier County Extension Agent Anitha Chirumamilla explains that this year has been a whole new challenge in adaption.
“Since the pandemic started, we had challenges on how to conduct the program. For awhile we didn't do any meetings cause that was the instruction that came from our extension leadership,” Chirumamilla explained.
Once the decision was made to switch to virtual meetings, Chirumamilla had to adapt the program and activities to be done online. Even when attendance for the meetings was low, the monthly meetings gave members the chance to participate in 4-H.
“Fortunately, since we have moved to the Phase 2 guidelines, now we are allowed to do face-to-face programming so we are doing the Cavalier County Achievement Day. This is following the CDC and NDSU guidelines on how many people can be in a room, cleaning, and also maintaining the social distancing. We are doing all these things to achieve conducting the achievement day so the kids are happy and get a chance to show off their projects,” said Chirumamilla.
The Cavalier County 4-H Acheivement Day is being held on July 15 and gives the 4-H members the ability to showcase their year-long work on their projects. For Chirumamilla, the past spring has been tough as the mentoring ability has been greatly decreased. While still able to talk to the members and provide the same message, the ability to provide a personal face-to-face program limits the networking and socialization that is a major part of 4-H.
“It's tough. We can still talk to them on zoom. It's not person-to-person which is a little different, but the message is still the same.
Yes, it would have been different if it could have been done in person. There is still room for learning, but the message of NDSU Extension stays consistent,” Chirumamilla shared.
Part of the challenge of the zoom meeting was choregraphing the filming. Chirumamilla explained that during the meetings she would need to adjust the video feed frequently to allow the kids to see what she was doing. The other part was maintaining the interest in the 4-H program.
“Definitly, they are losing interest, and it's not just because we have gone virtual. It's the pressure they are encountering from all sides with everything going online. They are kind of zoned out on everything. I think this is why they are trying to cut down as much online activities as they can,” Chirumamilla said.
While the Cavalier County 4-H program did lose some members as a result of the move to virtual, Chirumamilla said that the majority have continued to participate in some way. This is good news for the program to have that interest still be there. Activities may be limited during the summer to begin with, but participation is still occurring within some of the activities.
“I don't think we are at the level of conducting face-to-face meetings just because the average age group is younger. We will continue on, and it will be a challenge since we don't have monthly meetings,” Chirumamilla shared.
One program that is able to be conducted quite effectively over virtual competition is the Consumer Decision Making. This particular activity teaches kids how to make decisions based on information that they have learned and studied along with facts that they have collected. They then must be able to defend their decisions.
“It's not just a money matter but also how you make your decision,” Chirumamilla said.
The activity begins with a few different scenarios being provided and then having the kids determine the best five outcomes for those scenarios. This mimicking of real-life situations develops the kids' ability to critically think about their choices and make the best educated decision.
“Every day you make decisions, such as what you are going to eat, what you are going to wear, or what to buy. This practice of making decisions by matching your knowledge, skills and abilities against those of others will help kids learn to rank items based on standards and quality,” Chirumamilla said.
As the fall is only a few months away the decision on how 4-H will operate is still up in the air. Chirumammilla explained that the decision is up to the extension leadership, but she would like to see the face-to-face meetings return to bring normalcy back to the kids lives.
“We will still continue doing the program, whether it's virtual or face-to-face. We will try to come up with creative programs,” Chirumamilla assured.
One key to making the program work is having club leaders. She stressed that there is a shortage and that volunteers and parents need to be more active in making the 4-H program happen.
Katie Henry, who will be stepping in to oversee the 4-H program had this to say, "The 4-H program is such a great program. It teaches 4-H members many life skills and gives them an encouraging, safe environment to do so. It's not just a means for youth to learn and grow, it's also a means to develop relationships with caring adults, youth, and community. There are a variety of interests that can be explored in the 4-H program, so there is a possibility for all youth to be involved. It is not just for farm kids or those interested in animals, crafts, or foods. There are also things like communication arts that includes public speaking opportunities, archery, and service learning opportunities that benefit the community. I encourage all youth to look into joining 4-H here in Cavalier County, and hope to see our numbers grow in the next few years."
For more information on the 4-H program, please contact the Cavalier County Extension Service at 256-2560.
