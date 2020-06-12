The North Dakota State University (NDSU) Cavalier County Extension Service once again has a Family and Community Wellness Agent. Katie Henry of Langdon has been brought on to assist the residents of Cavalier County and meet the needs they present.
Henry is originally from Mayville and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Family and Consumer Sciences Education along with minors in Health Education, Food & Nutrition. She pursued further education in the field, receiving an Individual & Family Wellness Masters degree in Counseling from UND. For the past 19 years, she has utilized that education and gained invaluable experience at the Edmore Public School as the Family and Consumer Sciences and Health Teacher and also fulfilled the role of school counselor for the last five of years.
“I am married to Lawrence Henry, and we have son, Carl. I have lived in Cavalier County for the past 17 years. I enjoy spending time with family the most, but I also enjoy camping, baking, sewing, gardening, reading, and movies,” Henry said.
Extension has been a resource Henry herself has used for more than 20 years. Henry shared that she has “been lucky enough to have worked with some great extension agents over the years and has always loved the services and programming that has been provided”. When the opportunity for her to become an agent came, she was so excited to get the chance to be part of such a great source for the community.
“I have always had a passion for education, and I feel like my background in education and experience as a teacher for so many years will greatly help my ability to serve the people of Cavalier County,” Henry explained. “Being a school teacher for so many years was extremely rewarding, but now I get to bring programming to the community and serve as a resource for all people of the community, not just public school students.”
How do you plan to help the residents of Cavalier County? Henry is looking forward to the change in career and is planning to bring programming to the residents of Cavalier County that is relevant, helpful, and specific to their needs. One of things she is most looking forward to is getting to meet and discuss with people what they think the needs of the county are so that she can begin planning and implementing helpful programming.
“We have great people in this county that have a lot of good ideas and expertise, and I look forward to hearing the needs of the people so that I can be part of solutions,” Henry said.
Henry is in her first few weeks of work as the Family and Community Wellness agent for Cavalier County, and so far training has gone very well. Not only does she feel comfortable within the Cavalier County office but also within the NDSU extension community as a whole.
“Anitha and Jane have been so welcoming and helpful. Working with them will be a great experience. I also have been welcomed with open arms by the NDSU community as well. It has been a great experience so far, and I have learned so much already,” Henry said. "The week has been packed full of introductions, trainings, and tasks, and I have loved every minute of it so far. I can’t wait to jump in even deeper to become fully integrated into NDSU Extension as well as Cavalier County. We have a great community, and I love being a part of it.”
As Henry settles in to the new position, the Cavalier County Extension has set their focus on working on 4-H Achievement Days that have been set for the week of July 13-17. It will be a new experience for all because of the pandemic situation, but Henry, along with the other extension staff, will be working hard to help the 4-H members and their families to have a great experience.
