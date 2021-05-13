Cavalier County will soon be the recipient of a grant authorized by the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly that will enhance two major economic development projects currently underway in the county.
The grant is in the amount of $1.5 million and will be shared by the Cavalier County Job Development Authority and the Pembina Gorge Foundation, owner of Frost Fire Park.
Frost Fire Park will receive $900,000 that will serve as the required 80% match for a $4.5 million U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration grant application for funds to continue upgrades and expansion at the ski park. Plans include replacing the snowmaking infrastructure pumps, water lines, a 6” force main and equipment; replacing the water intake system and reconstruct and expand the holding pond; replacing the electrical system with 3-phase power and install lighting on the slopes; and expanding parking and page two exterior handicap accessibility.
The $600,000 portion of the state grant will allow the Cavalier County Job Development Authority (CCJDA) to continue their development plans for the former Stanley R. Mickelsen SAFEGUARD Complex (SRMSC), specifically the preparation of the infrastructure concept plans and the necessary asbestos removal in the Missile Site Control Building (MSCB) and adjoining power plant. CCJDA owns the tactical portion of the original site and plans to prepare the MSCB for future use as a data center.
Frost Fire Ski Park is located in the northeastern portion of Cavalier County, and the SRMSC is one mile north of Nekoma. CCJDA will serve as the fiscal agent for the funds.
