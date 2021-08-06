The Cavalier County Memorial Hospital and Clinics are celebrating 50 years this summer, 1971-2021! CCMH will celebrate this milestone along with their annual Foundation picnic on Tuesday, August 17. The picnic and celebration will start in the St. Alphonsus cafeteria at 5:00 pm. Burgers, hot dogs and all the fixings will be served until gone.
After eating at the picnic, stroll to the newly refreshed hospital courtyard for live music, dessert, and some reminiscing where old photographs and memorabilia will be on display.
“We are asking past employees to be welcomed back and give them special recognition,” said McKenzie Sivertson, CCMH Foundation Director.
All ages are welcome. No tickets are required as it is a free will offering event. There will be drawings every half hour for $50 in Langdon Bucks to celebrate the 50 years. Jake Kulland will be there broadcasting the event live.
Kids will be invited to participate in the Passport in the Park tour. There will be five stations, including a police car, fire truck, ambulance, Valley Med Flight helicopter, and a ND Quits booth, a program from the ND Department of Health aimed at reducing tobacco use and vaping. Passports will be stamped at each location. The final stop will be in the hospital courtyard where kids will be treated to a cupcake and bag of gold.
In 2019, Sivertson’s first picnic as Foundation director, the Foundation served 411 people. She hopes to exceed that number this year. Due to COVID-19 there was no picnic in 2020.
“With the rough year of 2020, we are looking for the continued support of our local hospital,” she said.
Over the years the Foundation has helped to fund many needs of the hospital through its fundraising efforts under the leadership of long-time director Mary Shankar.
“This was one of her favorite events, and she cherished all of her time with the picnic and hope to make her proud,” shared Sivertson. Lab equipment, emergency room supplies, heavy equipment and needed renovations are among some of the things that the Foundation helped to purchase in the past.
If anyone has any questions about the picnic or celebration, Sivertson would be more than happy to answer them. Contact her at 701-370-8876 or the Hospital Foundation number 701-256-6139.
