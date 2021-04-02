On March 25, the Cavalier County Motor Vehicle Department had a vehicle registration kiosk installed in the Cavalier County Courthouse. The kiosk is available 24/7 via access at the south end of the courthouse. At present, it will renew registration on vehicles as well as a 30-day permit. Looking in the future, you will be able to renew your driver license every other year. When using the kiosk, your registration will be disbursed immediately from the kiosk itself.
“It will make it easier to accommodate our customers that cannot make it into our office during business hours and will be available on the weekends," Cynthia Stremick commented.
The Cavalier County Motor Vehicle Department has taken COVID precautions with a hand sanitizier station nearby, as well as social distancing signs.
