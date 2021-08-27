The new school year has brought a few new teachers to the Munich Public School District, St. Alphonsus, and Langdon Area School District.
Munich:
Darby Hart is the new 7th – 12th grade English Language Arts teacher in Munich this year. Hart grew up on a farm near Langdon. After graduating from Langdon High School, she earned her Bachelor of Science in English Education from Minnesota State University – Moorhead. She did her student teaching in Munich then taught four years at Starkweather Public School followed by 24 years with the Langdon School District. Hart said she became a teacher because it is a great way to share her love of reading and learning with others.
“I love using literature and writing to help students explore their own interests as well as widen their understanding of the world,” said Hart. “Everybody, no matter what career path they choose, has to be able to communicate with and understand the people they encounter.”
One of her favorite aspects of teaching is watching the “light bulb” moments, when something that has challenged a student finally makes sense.
“The one thing I truly love is when students teach me by sharing their perspectives and ideas and help me see through their experiences,” shares Hart. “It keeps me young! It’s rewarding to me when I see them apply what they have learned to their world and when they come back and tell me that something I taught them made a difference for them.”
Hart lives near Wales with her husband, Brian. She has recently rediscovered sewing again after taking a break from it to raise her kids. Instead of sewing clothes and crafts like she used to, she is enjoying learning to quilt. She also loves spending time with friends, family, and her adult children.
Miranda Pearson is not new to the Munich Public School system this fall. Pearson became the middle and high school business education teacher in Munich at the start of second semester this past winter. Originally from Rolla, ND, teaching at Munich is her first job in education. Pearson earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Education from Valley City State University. Helping kids grow is what prompted her to become a teacher.
“I want to be able to help students grow as individuals and as a part of their community,” said Pearson. “Classes that I teach in business education help students obtain important skills that they will use the rest of their life, whether they decide to pursue college or go straight into the workforce.”
Pearson likes teaching because every day is different. When she is not at school, she likes to hang out with her dog, Remi.
St. Alphonsus:
Jenny Schrader is the new kindergarten teacher at St. Alphonsus in Langdon. Schrader was born and raised in the Langdon and Osnabrock areas and graduated from Langdon Area High School. She wanted to become a teacher for a couple of reasons.
“My two grandmas and great-grandma were teachers, so I think teaching is in my blood,” said Schrader. “I also was very inspired by my 3rd grade teacher, Judy Waind, and 5th grade teacher, Jane Mostad. They told me that being a teacher is what I was meant to be!”
Schrader attended Valley City State University and graduated this past spring with an art education degree and has recently completed the requirements to teach early childhood education as well. This is her first teaching job.
“My favorite aspect of teaching is probably getting to know the kids and seeing the excitement on their faces when they see you and how big of an impact we can have on them,” said Schrader. She loves seeing that “ah ha” moment and watching what they can do by experiencing new things. When she is not teaching, she likes to spend time with her family, especially her two nephews!
Cindy Johnston is the new 3rd grade teacher at St. Alphonsus. She attended Mayville State University via their online program and earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education degree in December of 2020.
“The education of a child is such a worthwhile way to invest one’s life and to receive satisfaction and joy in return,” said Johnston. “Also, teaching is both an art and a science which appeals to my creative nature and long-time love of learning and also has the presence of community coming together and families caring for their children in various ways. Parents want to see their child succeed, and we become partners in education. I know a teacher who loves teaching can have a big effect on the present and future of a child.”
As an elementary teacher, Johnston has the opportunity to teach math, language arts, (reading, grammar, writing, vocabulary), science, social studies, and religion.
“I like promoting cross-curricular learning which is possible with having responsibility for all subjects,” said Johnston. “Children experience how subjects relate to each other and are not isolated from each other which promotes the pursuit of learning.”
Johnston is a lifelong resident of Cavalier County. She was raised on a farm near Osnabrock. After marrying Terry Johnston, she lived in Hannah and Nekoma before moving to Langdon in 1991. They have 5 children. She homeschooled the three youngest and taught piano lessons for 6 years. In her spare time, she loves reading, biking, traveling to see her 14 grandkids, flower gardening, and learning and relearning all kinds of interesting things.
Stevie Bredeson is the new librarian for St. Alphonsus School. Bredeson grew up in Chamberlain, SD, and then attended Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD, where she earned a degree in English. This is her first year as a school librarian, and she wants to share her joy of books with the students.
“I’ve always had a love for reading and am looking forward to making reading fun for the kids,” said Bredeson.
When not at school, Bredeson is busy chasing her two boys, reading, or baking, which has become more than a favorite pastime. She operates a wholesale bakery out of her kitchen called Stevie’s Sweets, making beautiful and imaginative cakes and cupcakes. Bredeson, husband Chris, and the boys live in Langdon.
Langdon Area Schools:
Lane Lindseth is the new 5th through 12th grade band teacher. He will also be teaching kindergarten and 1st grade general music. Langdon is his first teaching position. Originally from Grand Forks, Lindseth attended the University of North Dakota where he earned his music education degree. His favorite aspect of teaching is helping students realize their full potential.
“I’ve wanted to be a band teacher since my sophomore year of high school to provide students with the best possible music education experience, much like my former teachers and mentors offered me,” said Lindseth. “The subject matter is interesting and rewarding because it’s a puzzle, and as the pieces come together you can hear the finished product.”
Music is a big part of Lindseth’s life. When he is not teaching music, he enjoys playing, listening to, and performing music.
Beth Romfo is returning as the part-time K-12 counselor for the Langdon Area Schools, splitting her time between the elementary and high schools. Romfo was the counselor in Langdon from 1987-2001 and then taught in Bismarck until her retirement. She moved back to Langdon in July of 2020 to be close to her kids and grandkids. Romfo earned her Bachelor of Science in Education and her Master's in Counseling from Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD. She was drawn to counseling after starting her teaching career.
“When I started out teaching Title 1 math, the kids had more problems to talk about than math,” shares Romfo, “so I thought why don’t I go into counseling.” Building relationships with kids is her favorite part of the job.
Congratulations to all the new staff members of our area school districts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.