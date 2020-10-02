The Cavalier County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy and chief deputy over the past couple months.
Tom Sabo was hired as a Deputy Sheriff for the Cavalier County Sheriff’s Department earlier this summer. Sabo grew up in Bismarck and joined the Army’s 101st Airborne after high school. After getting out of the military, he wanted to continue doing something similar and law enforcement seemed to be a good fit. Sabo has been in law enforcement since 2002, working for both Adams County and Benson County Sheriff’s Departments in North Dakota. Sabo said the best part of his job is not being stuck in an office all day and being out and about talking to people.
Shane Gallagher started as the new Chief Deputy September 14th. Originally from Jamestown, he began doing ride-a-longs with different law enforcement agencies in high school and quickly found that he liked it.
“I am not the type of person that likes to sit inside all day, so I enjoy the fact that you do not know what you will be doing from one minute to the next,” said Gallagher.
Gallagher has been in law enforcement 9 years, becoming an officer directly after college.
“During my career I have mainly focused on the training aspect of law enforcement,” said Gallagher. He has created new officer training programs and is a state certified trainer on a number of different topics including radar detection, firearms, and defensive tactics. Gallagher was previously employed with the Jamestown Police Department as a patrol officer. He also worked for a private company doing safety audits and investigations on workplace injuries. He had worked in the Cavalier County Sheriff’s Department before and came back to take the position of Chief Deputy.
“The small town feel of Langdon, great people, and amenities it has to offer made this decision easy for me,” he said. “The satisfaction of helping someone solve an issue/problem they are having is the best part of my job. Providing the public with a quality service that they can trust and be satisfied with is my ultimate goal with each call that I handle. I am thankful for how I have been welcomed into the community and excited about being back in Cavalier County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.