U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations officers at the Pembina Port of Entry targeted a commercial shipment that had arrived in Pembina on April 23, 2021. CBP officers inspected the shipment manifested as straw to discover 2,796 pounds of marijuana within the shipment.
“Customs and Border Protection has a multi-layer enforcement posture with the thoroughness performed by the Primary officer being phenomenal which led to the referral of the truck. Utilizing our available technology led to further examination of the shipment,” said Pembina Area Port Director Jason Schmelz. “This interdiction keeps narcotics from entering the United States and reinforces the important border security mission CBP officers have in keeping our country and communities safe. The teamwork involved in a seizure this large was outstanding.”
Homeland Security Investigations and Pembina County Sheriff’s Department were contacted and responded to assist.
CBP has the primary mission of preventing terrorists and terrorist weapons from entering the United States. CBP also works to prevent narcotics from entering the United States. For more information about the work of CBP, please visit www.cbp.gov.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of our nation’s borders at and between official ports of entry. CBP is charged with keeping terrorists and terrorist weapons out of the country while enforcing hundreds of U.S. laws.
