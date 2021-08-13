Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon was named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) for Quality in the country in 2020.
The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals, including CCMH, scored best among critical access hospitals as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for Quality. The rankings were announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA).
The Top 20 Critical Access Hospital “winners” are those hospitals who have achieved success in the overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency. This group was selected from The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2020 Top 100 CAH list.
Those hospitals that have been recognized as Top 20 Critical Access Hospital “best practice recipients” have achieved success in one of two key areas of performance:
Quality index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across the indicators of Hospital Compare Process of Care measures.
Patient perspective index: A rating of hospital performance aggregated and ranked across 10 domains of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS).
“CCMH is proud of the efforts of its physicians and staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” said Jeff Stanley, CEO of CCMH. “Our results as a top performer in quality means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”
NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and providing leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research. NRHA membership is made up of 21,000 diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health. For more information, visit RuralHealthWeb.org.
The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children’s hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit chartis.com.
