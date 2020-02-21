The food supply in the United States is among the safest in the world thanks to strict guidelines and inspections conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, when certain disease-causing bacteria or pathogens contaminate food, they can cause foodborne illness, often called “food poisoning.” Estimates place the number of cases of foodborne illness annually at about 48 million case – the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans each year.
Proper food safety is the primary defense against foodborne illness, and Michelle Chock of Cavalier County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) will be teaching a class to the general public that provides just that. The class will take place on Saturday, March 7, and the deadline to register is Wednesday, February 26.
“ServSafe Food Safety Manager Training Program – the class will explain the costs of a foodborne illness outbreak, the major players that cause foodborne illness, and how to prevent food from being contaminated from the moment it enters a facility to the time it is consumed,” Chock explained. “Some of the subjects that will be covered include: personal hygiene practices, time and temperature control, cooking/holding/cooling food, and cleaning/sanitizing.”
CCMH requires all dietary personnel to be a certified Food Protection Manager and is having a few employees take the course. The decision to open it up to the public with a limit of 15 participants was done as a way to make the community more food safety aware.
“We are opening the course to the public because there are many businesses around the area that offer food and may be interested in taking the class and getting certified as well,” Chock explained.
While anyone can register, Chock believes that anyone who attends will find the day-long class educational and beneficial. She does share that managers/owners who oversee food operations on a day-to-day basis should strongly consider attending as regulations could soon be changing.
“North Dakota has not adopted the section of the FDA food code that requires a food protection manager to be onsite at all times, but a study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that having a food protection manager lowers the risk of a foodborne illness outbreak in a facility,” Chock shared.
Those interested in taking the class will need to create an account with ServSafe to purchase a ServSafe Manager book with an online exam voucher. Chock explained that these items take about a week to deliver which results in the final deadline to sign up being February 26. Following the class, the participants will take the online exam to complete the course and, hopefully, gain their certification if the test is passed.
“I am asking students who have a laptop, no tablets, to bring it with in order to take the exam. For those who do not have a laptop, they may contact me and request one to borrow. I have limited availability,” Chock said.
Through the course, Chock will teach participants how to keep food safe from bacteria and other contaminants throughout the food’s stay at a facility. There are multiple times during the preparation, cooking, serving, and cooling processes where food could be exposed to contaminants which encourages the growth of bacteria. Under the right conditions, bacteria can double their population in about 20 minutes.
The class will be held in the conference room of CCMH. Training starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 and will conclude around 3 p.m. with the examination following. Students will be allowed two hours to take the online exam.
“It is highly recommended that students read the textbook before attending training,” Chock said.
Anyone interested in learning more or registering may contact me at (320) 630-3292 or michellec@ccmhnd.com – there is a limit of 15 students.
ServSafe is a trademark of the National Restaurant Association and is inclusive of all of their training programs.
