Cavalier County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) has focused on how they can best serve the community from the beginning. Recently, they added to their staff a new ambulance director in Chris Sanders, whose focus on community matches CCMH perfectly.
“I am originally from Missouri. I am married, and my wife’s name is Melinda, and my son, Levi, is 26. I started on July 6, and I am loving the community and the area along with the support from the hospital staff and administration. It has been very welcoming and positive. It was a good move for us,” Sanders said.
Sanders has been a paramedic for 32 years and holds a Bachelor's degree in Emergency Management and a Master's degree in Disaster Planning and Emergency Management. His experience is extensive, having worked at busy services that do 911 and emergent transfers in the rural setting to international EMS.
“I was overseas, where I was the Paramedic Director for the Saudi Red Crescent Authority which is a sister organization to the International Red Cross, and basically we modernized their EMS system based on United States standards and brought it to an ALS (advanced life support) service with paramedics,” Sanders explained. “I have worked in various management rolls over the years. I have worked in both the public and private sectors of EMS and feel I am able to bring domestic and international experience to my job.”
His travels have brought him and his family from a small, rural town in Missouri to a small, rural town in North Dakota, proving that nothing beats the small-town setting. Sanders and his family, including Gracie, a Golden Retriever, enjoy the small things in life. This includes going to antique markets and outdoor sports. Sanders and his son are both into shooting and love the gun range. Outdoor sportsman to the core, they also love to fish, and Sanders admits he loves duck and goose hunting.
“We came through the Dakotas a few years ago on a road trip vacation and really loved the area and what it has to offer,” Sanders shared.
This included CCMH, which attracted Sanders because he felt it has a great reputation and a lot to offer him personally in the environment where he loves working the most.
“Small facilities are about helping people and making an impact, and the setting here at CCMH allows you to do that as a critical access hospital. The challenges that I expect are just like any other ambulance service - large or small - budgeting and how Medicare, Medicaid, and insurance companies provide reimbursement for services,” Sanders said. “Staffing, along with recruitment and retention, are always a concern. There always seems to be a shortage in the national pharmaceutical supply.”
Even with these challenges in mind, Sanders wants to see the service grow and expand to keep up with the increasing call volume. Providing more training opportunities for the team members of the ambulance along with reaching out to the community as a whole is important to Sanders. For him, being involved with the community is as essential as oxygen tanks in the ambulance because that is who they serve and through training, they will continually prepare their members to provide the best possible service.
“We will also utilize the latest and best equipment that is available in the industry,” Sanders said.
That increased involvement in the community extends to the other organizations and resources in the community. As a joint effort, Sanders believes that Cavalier County EMS will be an excellent provider of emergency services with a goal of being the premier service. Part of this will come about as Sanders utilizes the time and effort of the members in a positive and productive manner so that people feel that their contributions are appreciated, their time well spent, and, of course, always taking into consideration recruitment and retention.
“I want to work closely with other organizations such as fire and the sheriff’s department. I want to see additional training for the squad members. I want to make sure that our objectives are equal in weight with the importance of patient care and is always provided to the highest standards and best practices,” Sanders shared.
Community outreach and education for the general public is high on the to-do list as well. Sanders explained that he will be reaching out to the high school to get young people involved that may be interested in attending EMT class. He will be doing some community education to make sure people are aware of the service and that EMS are available, if needed. Sanders wants to help educate the community on the role in the response, treatment, and transport of the sick and injured as well as the prevention of injury and illness.
“I feel this is a very important aspect - to be involved with the community.”
