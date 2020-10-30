Cavalier County Memorial Hospital has hired Chris Carter to fill the position of controller, which is part of the finance department. Carter started earlier this summer on June 29. He has 31 years of experience in finance, including ten years in hospital finance. He worked at Mecosta County Hospital (now part of Spectrum Health) in Big Rapids, Michigan, for the past eight years.
“I enjoy hospital finance, the different departments, and the reporting that entails,” he said.
Responsibilities of the controller lie mainly in payroll/benefits, accounts payable, and assisting the chief financial officer. The controller maintains the payroll process ensuring the timely and accurate disbursement of payroll. He oversees and ensures accurate processing of vendor invoices, reconciles all bank accounts monthly and, as part of the month-end close process, prepares monthly journal entries in a timely manner, assists the CFO in audits, and prepares monthly financial statements, stats, and other reports for the board.
“The challenge ahead is to get used to everything here, work on things and get them to where you want them,” said Carter. “The staff here has been great to work with, and everyone has been really nice.”
Carter’s family is in Michigan, and he plans to travel home when he can. His wife, Robin, works at a college in Big Rapids. He has three grown sons: a teacher, a police officer, and a lineman. Carter enjoys the outdoors when he’s not working. He likes to explore on his motorcycle, riding around to different towns and the Pembina Gorge area. Normally he would go to car shows, but COVID has made those difficult to find. In the winter, he enjoys skating and hockey.
